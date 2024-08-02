Photos: See some of our favorite Olympics pictures, so far

The Paris Olympics are finally here. More than 10,000 athletes have descended on the French capital for more than two weeks of competition, patriotism and potential drama.

We take a look at some of our favorite photos so far.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Aijaz Rahi / AP / AP Water is sprayed on the pitch as the ball boys and girls walk along the center line before the start of the men's Group A field hockey match between South Africa and Germany on Tuesday.

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Japan's Miu Hirano eyes the ball as she prepares to serve to India's Manika Batra during their women's table tennis singles round of 16 on Wednesday.

Mohd Rasfan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Cuba's Erislandy Alvarez connects with a punch on Papua New Guinea's John Ume in the men's 63.5kg preliminaries round of 32 boxing match on Saturday.

Sebastien Bozon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images North Korea's Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae compete in the women's synchronized 10-meter platform diving final on Wednesday.

Natacha Pisarenko / AP / AP Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the uneven bars during the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena on Friday.

Wang Zhao / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Two children look through their binoculars at the men's table tennis singles round of 64 at the South Paris Arena on Saturday.

Sebastien Bozon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Katie Ledecky, of the United States, competes in the final of the women's 1,500-meter freestyle swimming event on Wednesday.

Luis Robayo / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Germany's Mascha Ballhaus and the United Arab Emirates' Khorloodoi Bishrelt compete in the women's judo -52kg round of 16 bout on Sunday.

Franck Fife / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Gold medallist France's Manon Apithy-Brunet celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's sabre individual competition on Monday.

Luke Hales / Getty Images / Getty Images Young fans watch the action during the women’s 20-kilometer race walk on Thursday.

Carl De Souza / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Canada's Krissy Scurfield tackles New Zealand's Jazmin Felix-Hotham during the women's Pool A rugby sevens match Sunday.

Alvaro Diaz / Europa Press via Getty Images / Europa Press via Getty Images Spain's Rafael Nadal greets fans after losing his match with Carlos Alcaraz against the United States' Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram during the men's doubles quarter-final tennis match Wednesday.

Matt York / AP / AP Joaquin Niemann, of Chile, tees off in front of a crowd on the third hole during the second round of the men's golf event on Friday.

Marcus Brandt / picture alliance via Getty Images / picture alliance via Getty Images Fans dressed as Mona Lisa watch a preliminary handball match on Monday.

David Goldman / AP / AP Women compete in the swimming leg of the women's individual triathlon competition Wednesday.

Jewel Samad / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sha'Carri Richardson, of the U.S., crosses the finish line to win past Australia's Bree Masters and Canada's Jacqueline Madogo in the women's 100-meter heat of the athletics event on Friday.

David Gray / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images South Africa's Johanita Scholtz dives for a shot against Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei in their women's singles badminton group stage match on Monday.

Sameer Al-Doumy / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images LeBron James, on Team USA, and South Sudan's Wenyen Gabriel eye the ball in the men's preliminary round Group C basketball match Wednesday.

Zhang Fan / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Kim Yeji, of South Korea, reacts during the 10-meter air pistol women's final of shooting on Sunday.

Andreas Solaro / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Team USA's Hannes Daube shoots the ball in front of Greece's Ioannis Fountoulis in a men's water polo preliminary round Group A match Thursday.

Andrew Medichini / AP / AP Lee Kiefer competes against Lauren Scruggs, both from the United States, in the women's individual foil final match on Sunday.

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images / Getty Images Team Australia's Sariah Paki, Bienne Terita and Faith Nathan are comforted by members of the crowd following their defeat during the women's rugby sevens bronze medal match with the United States on Tuesday.

Jerome Brouillet / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Brazil's Gabriel Medina reacts after getting a large wave in the fifth heat of the men's surfing round 3 on Monday.

Petr David Josek / AP / AP Anton McKee, of Iceland, leaves the pool following his heat in the men's 200-meter breaststroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Tuesday.

Carl De Souza / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Ireland's Emily Lane (center) catches the ball in a line-out above Ireland's Erin King (down) as they're challenged by Britain's Lauren Torley (right) during the women's placing 7-8 rugby sevens match Tuesday.