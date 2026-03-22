USF basketball coach Bryan Hodgson is making the jump to Providence College

For the second time in four months, the head coach from a revenue-producing sport has used South Florida as a steppingstone to a higher-profile college program.

This time, it’s men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson, who has agreed to take over at Providence College, a school in the Big East Conference, a basketball-first power league rich in tradition, resources, finances and national exposure.

Hodgson thanked fans and university administrators Sunday morning in a farewell post on social media. Meantime, USF Athletics CEO Rob Higgins said he had been preparing for the possibility for a few weeks.

"Deciding to leave is not easy," Hodgson wrote on X. "This place, these people, and this program mean a great deal to me. My hope is that we left it better than we found it, that we delivered on the vision we shared and laid a foundation that will continue to grow.

"Most importantly, thank you for the way you welcomed my family. That meant everything. South Florida will always hold a special place in our hearts."

His departure follows that of third-year football coach Alex Golesh, who accepted the same position at Auburn on Nov. 30, hours after USF's regular-season finale. Golesh was credited with rebuilding a program that won only four of 30 games before his arrival.

Thank you South Florida! pic.twitter.com/55ZU0bRZ0y — Bryan Hodgson (@CoachBHodgson) March 22, 2026

In a separate post on X, Higgins wrote that USF attempted to keep Hodgson. According to multiple reports, USF made a "substantial offer.."

"Rest assured, we did everything within reason to try and retain Coach for the long term," Higgins wrote on X. " We will always be proactive and aggressive in working to retain high performing coaches, but equally as important, we will also always be the ultimate stewards of our department’s financial resources."

"This includes working diligently to put our program in prime position to land the perfect leader to not only build on this special season, but to also help take us to even greater heights in seasons to come."

Higgins added that there has already been "unprecedented" interest in the USF opening.

"I am naturally biased, but we believe the short- and long-term opportunity of leading our men’s basketball program is second to none," he wrote. "The interest associated with this position has already been unprecedented in advance of it officially opening, which speaks to how far our program has come in recent seasons, how well it’s competitively resourced, and where we're going."

We were informed by Coach Hodgson that he will be leaving to become the new head men’s basketball coach at Providence. Congratulations and thank you to Coach Hodgson, Jordan and Jett! We had an incredible season, including our second regular season championship in the last three… — Rob Higgins (@RHiggins_USF) March 22, 2026

A hot coaching commodity

Hodgson’s decision comes days after leading the Bulls to an 25-9 record, an American Conference title and NCAA tournament bid in his only season in Tampa.

He was brought on by USF in March 2025 after two seasons at Arkansas State, where he went 45-28, including a program-record 25 wins during his final year. He signed a six-year, $8.5 million contract.

That success has made him a hot coaching commodity in recent weeks, and his name has been bandied about by media outlets and social media posters — most recently in connection with openings at Syracuse and Providence.

Although Hodgson refused to comment about the rumors, he talked glowingly about his time in Tampa during a news conference after the Bulls’ 83-79 loss to Louisville in the NCAA Tournament. To many observers, he sounded like someone considering a exit.

“USF a phenomenal place. Very appreciative to the administration there for believing in me,” he said.

ALSO READ: Hodgson's homecoming for USF's NCAAs filled with painful, uplifting memories

“When (USF) hired me, I had two years of head coaching experience under my belt. … I mean, they had guys that had been coaching for 25, 30 years that wanted that job. I had never been to an NCAA tournament before as a head coach, and so they took a chance on me, and I'll forever be grateful for that.”

According to Syracuse.com, Hodgson reportedly turned down an offer last week from Syracuse, which is located near his hometown of Jamestown, New York.

Asked about that job on Wednesday, he told the outlet: “I’m gonna be honest with you, I am not gonna talk about any of that stuff right now.”

Two days earlier, after winning the American Conference tournament, Hodgson was asked about Syracuse and emphatically denied that reports of him leaving USF were a distraction to the team.

“It’s great to be wanted,” he said. Those opportunities come with success.”

Difficult to match what Big East offers

A few months after Hodgson was hired, USF Athletic Director Mike Kelly left for the same job at Navy, and Higgins was named CEO of Athletics.

Since then, the university’s board of trustees followed through on a planned commitment to fully fund athletics under the NCAA’s new revenue-sharing model, approving up to $20.5 million annually — the maximum allowed under a 2025 antitrust settlement — as it works to keep pace with the American Conference and broader college sports landscape.

ALSO READ: USF Bulls earn first NCAA tournament bid since 2012, first conference title in 36 years

Despite this, whatever Higgins was able to counteroffer likely couldn’t match Providence salary-wise. Football tends to drive the investment at FBS programs, while at basketball-centric leagues like the Big East the bulk of the money shifts to the hardwood. Big East schools, most in major media markets, also benefit financially by generating significantly more television revenue than those in mid-major leagues like the American Conference.

Possible coaching candidates USF Athletics CEO Rob Higgins says he’s had “unprecedented” interest for the opening. Here are some names that could be in the mix, based on reports from industry experts:

Nolan Smith (Tennessee State head coach): Former Duke player and assistant under Coach K, guided Tigers of the Ohio Valley Conference to an NCAA bid.

(Tennessee State head coach): Former Duke player and assistant under Coach K, guided Tigers of the Ohio Valley Conference to an NCAA bid. Ryan Pannone (Arkansas State head coach): Clearwater native and USF grad with extensive experience in the NBA, G-League and college ranks. Led Red Wolves to a 20-12 record.

(Arkansas State head coach): Clearwater native and USF grad with extensive experience in the NBA, G-League and college ranks. Led Red Wolves to a 20-12 record. Gerry McNamara (Siena head coach): Led Siena to 27-12 record, MAAC title and near-upset of Duke in NCAA opener. Ex-Syracuse star who played and coached under Jim Boeheim.

(Siena head coach): Led Siena to 27-12 record, MAAC title and near-upset of Duke in NCAA opener. Ex-Syracuse star who played and coached under Jim Boeheim. Antoine Pettway (Kennesaw State head coach): Longtime Alabama assistant who just led Owls to 21-14 mark and NCAA bid. Strong recruiter focused on player development.

(Kennesaw State head coach): Longtime Alabama assistant who just led Owls to 21-14 mark and NCAA bid. Strong recruiter focused on player development. Kimani Young (UConn assistant): Elite recruiting connections and experience at a top-tier program, making him a natural fit to elevate USF’s talent level.

(UConn assistant): Elite recruiting connections and experience at a top-tier program, making him a natural fit to elevate USF’s talent level. Joe Dooley (Kansas assistant): Former head coach with high-major recruiting experience who would bring stability and program-building background.

(Kansas assistant): Former head coach with high-major recruiting experience who would bring stability and program-building background. Bucky McMillan (Samford head coach): Four consecutive 20-win seasons, including a 2023-24 Southern Conference title and NCAA bid, with high-tempo "Bucky Ball."

(Samford head coach): Four consecutive 20-win seasons, including a 2023-24 Southern Conference title and NCAA bid, with high-tempo "Bucky Ball." Takayo Siddle (UNC Wilmington head coach): Five straight 20-win seasons with Seahawks in NIT second round after a 27-6 finish.

(UNC Wilmington head coach): Five straight 20-win seasons with Seahawks in NIT second round after a 27-6 finish. Travis Steele (Miami of Ohio head coach): Turned RedHawks into a MAC contender, with 32-2 record this year, including an NCAA First Four win. Would bring strong portal results.

At the base level, the gap is significant. According to board of trustees documents, recently hired football coach Brian Hartline’s will earn in the neighborhood of $3.5 million annually, while Hodgson’s contract is roughly in the range of $1.25 million to $1.5 million, plus bonus incentives.

However, Hodgson will be on the hook for a $2 million buyout, due to USF because he left voluntarily before April 15, 2027.

Friars seek 'new life' for program

Hodgson will be formally introduced at a press conference on Tuesday at 3 p.m., Providence College announced in a Sunday morning press release.

"In this new revenue share/NIL landscape, I knew we needed a coach with the energy, passion and the skills to get us back to competing for championships and playing in the NCAA Tournament," Providence College Athletics Director Steve Napolillo said. "Bryan has revived two Division I programs and it is our goal for him to bring new life into Friar men's basketball."

He replaces Kim English, who was fired by Providence on March 3 after going 48-52 over three seasons. That included a 23-37 mark in the Big East. The Friars lost 85-72 to St. John's in this year’s Big East tournament quarterfinals and finished 15-18 overall.

ALSO READ: What the NCAA legal settlement means for the USF athletic program

The Friars did not reach the NCAA tournament or have a winning Big East record under English. After beating three ranked teams in English’s debut season, Providence went 0-10 against them since.

"Bryan has successfully used analytics, his recruiting skills and coaching to win 70 games," Napolillo said. "Bryan is a winner and we need a winning culture at Providence College. We are looking forward to the start of a new era in Friartown as we enter the 100th year of Providence College men's basketball."

Back to the drawing board

The Bulls will soon have their fourth head coach in four years, with each change for different circumstances.

Hodgson, 38, replaced USF interim coach Ben Fletcher, who was 13-19 after taking over days before the 2024-25 season because of the unexpected death of Amir Abdur-Rahim, an inspirational leader who turned around the program in one season.

Abdur-Rahim replaced Brian Gregory, who went 79–107 over six seasons before he was fired in 2023. Under Abdur-Rahim, the Bulls went 25-8 and won the American regular-season title.

ALSO READ: USF begins a national search for a women's basketball head coach

Hodgson often said he finds inspiration from Abdur-Rahim and has worn wristbands that honor the late coach and reflect the culture he built at USF.

“It's a phenomenal university community and athletic department,” Hodgson said after the Louisville game. “They treat their people with the utmost respect and resources in order to be successful.

“The University of South Florida is just scratching the surface, right? There's so much momentum going on that campus and in that community, and it's really just getting started. Great leadership, that's what drives all that. But South Florida's got great days ahead.”