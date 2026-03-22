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USF Ice Bulls, UTampa eliminated in pool round at AHCA Division 3 Hockey Nationals

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published March 22, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
ice hockey action with a player in a black uniform guarding a player ina white and green uniform who is following through on a shot
USF Ice Bulls
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USF's Grant Dietz (17) follows through on a shot while UTampa's John Rempe (23) defends during a Pool D game at the ACHA Men's Division 3 Nationals in Maryland Heights, Missouri, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Dietz tallied a hat trick to account for the Ice Bulls' scoring in the Spartans' 5-3 victory.

UT defeated USF in their tournament opener, but both Tampa Bay squads finished with 1-2 records and missed out on the Frosty Four semifinals.

South Florida and UTampa were unable to advance out of the pool round at the American Collegiate Hockey Association Men’s Division 3 Nationals.

Both the Ice Bulls and Spartans finished with 1-2 records in games played Wednesday through Friday in suburban St. Louis.

The ACHA is the organizing body for non-NCAA hockey. The 16-team event began with round-robin play in four pools, with the first-place teams advancing to the semifinals.

UTampa defeated USF, 5-3, on Wednesday in the Pool D opener for both Tampa-area teams.

The Ice Bulls then defeated Wentworth Institute of Technology, 6-3, on Thursday, with Grant Dietz scoring four goals, three on the power play, for USF.

ALSO READ: USF men’s ice hockey club heads to national tournament despite adversity, financial difficulties

However, the Ice Bulls were eliminated by Friday’s 7-2 loss to Air Force.

For the tournament, Dietz led the Ice Bulls with seven goals, including four power-play markers, and an assist. Maxwell Mudge added three goals and three assists.

UTampa lost 6-3 to Air Force and 6-5 to Wentworth. Against Wentworth, Alan Weitzman and Trace Cowart scored in the third period for UT, but the Spartans were unable to close a three-goal deficit.

For the tournament, Tyler Hoffberg and Brenden Sickles each notched two goals and an assist for the Spartans. Reagan Lyon and Weitzman had two goal apiece.

Florida Gulf Coast University, out of Fort Myers, went winless in Pool C, losing to Oakland, Sacred Heart and Central Maine Community College.

In the Frosty Four semifinals on Saturday, Air Force defeated Calvin University 5-3, and Oakland defeated Grand Valley State 3-1.

Air Force and Oakland meet in the national title game on Sunday.
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Sports USFUSF Ice BullsHockeyUniversity of TampaUniversity of South Florida
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
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