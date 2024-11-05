© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Voting today? Here are local voting resources

By Emily Alfin Johnson
Published November 5, 2024 at 6:55 AM EST
A voter uses a ballot drop box in Doylestown, Penn., last week.
Ed Jones
/
AFP via Getty Images
A voter uses a ballot drop box in Doylestown, Penn., last week.

In addition to covering the presidential campaigns, the NPR network is following the races, issues and decisions being made in your community. Control of state legislatures are up for grabs, ballot issues are tackling major issues like abortion.

NPR member stations are gathering information for voters — from how to register down to races in local offices. They offer guides, resources and news reporting from communities across the country to help you be informed for this year's election.

Click through to find your state and the resources available from your local member station.

Emily Alfin Johnson
Emily Alfin Johnson is a producer for NPR One.
