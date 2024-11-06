© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ELECTION RESULTS: Trump wins; how the Tampa Bay area voted in key local races

Trudeau cites the U.S.-Canada friendship in a note to Trump

By Bill Chappell
Published November 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST

“Congratulations to Donald Trump on being elected,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on X Wednesday.

“The friendship between Canada and the U.S. is the envy of the world,” he added. “I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations.”

Canada’s government got a warning about what a potential second Trump administration might look like on Sunday in comments from Kelly Craft, a former U.S. ambassador under Trump.

"Canada, they need to buckle up, The whole world needs to buckle up because President Trump will continue his policies from 2016,” Craft said, in an interview on Canadian radio, according to the CBC.

In his first term, Trump pressed Trudeau to spend more on defense, in alignment with NATO’s rules. He has also recently spoken about putting tariffs on imports — another issue that would be a sticking point with the U.S. neighbor to the north.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
2024 Presidential Election
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now