ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel after FCC threatened network affiliates

President Trump is celebrating the silencing of one of his prominent critics. ABC announced Wednesday that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” would go off the air indefinitely. The move comes after federal regulators threatened network affiliates over comments Kimmel made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Alex Weprin, senior media and business editor at The Hollywood Reporter, joins host Peter O’Dowd.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR