© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

GLP-1s: What you need to know

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 11, 2025 at 11:54 AM EST
Boxes for the medications Wegovy and Zepbound are arranged for a photograph in California, May 8, 2025. (JoNel Aleccia/AP)
JoNel Aleccia/AP
Boxes for the medications Wegovy and Zepbound are arranged for a photograph in California, May 8, 2025. (JoNel Aleccia/AP)

It’s impossible to avoid headlines about GLP-1 medications. The weight-loss drugs target hormones in the gut and brain that affect appetite and feelings of fullness.

For some people with obesity, the medications have been life-changing. For others, the cost of these drugs makes taking them impossible.

Dr. Jorge Moreno, an obesity specialist a Yale Medicine, joins Here & Now to discuss accessibility to GLP-1s.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldNPR HealthHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now