Looking back on the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina

NPR | By Becky Sullivan,
Rachel TreismanBrian MannPien HuangLinda HolmesA Martínez
Published February 5, 2026 at 8:15 PM EST

Updated February 10, 2026 at 3:08 PM EST

The 2026 Winter Olympics are in full swing, and NPR is bringing you the latest from Milan and Cortina with Up First Winter Games. Join host A Martínez along with NPR general assignment reporter Rachel Treisman as they break down the couples of ice dancing. Member station WUNC producer Josh Sullivan tells us who and what to look for as women's snowboarding gets underway. And NPR's "Short Wave" host Emily Kwong breaks down the physics behind "Quad God" Ilia Malinin's quadruple axels.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
Pien Huang
Pien Huang is a health reporter on the Science desk. She was NPR's first Reflect America Fellow, working with shows, desks and podcasts to bring more diverse voices to air and online.
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
