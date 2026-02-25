© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

'Bridgerton' is back: Head downstairs to meet this season's love interest

NPR | By Ava Berger,
Juana SummersMegan LimJustine Kenin
Published February 25, 2026 at 6:11 PM EST

Bridgerton continues to enthrall fans. This season, Yerin Ha stars as Sophie Baek in a Cinderella-coded story.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Ava Berger
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Megan Lim
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now