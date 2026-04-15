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U.S. blockade on Iranian ports is in place to pressure Iran, Trump says talks could resume

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 15, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT

The Pentagon is sending more troops to the Middle East, and the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports continues, in an attempt to pressure Iran into making a deal to end the war.

President Trump said talks with Iran could resume later this week. The two-week ceasefire is set to expire on April 22.

Here & Now‘s Deb Becker gets the latest from Washington Post reporter Dan Lamothe.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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