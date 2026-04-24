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Meta announces its laying off 10% of its workforce

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 24, 2026 at 11:57 AM EDT

Meta is the latest technology giant to announce layoffs in 2026, amid heavy investment in artificial intelligence. The company that owns Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp plans to cut 10% of its workforce, or roughly 8,000 employees.

Another 6,000 job openings will be slashed, according to an internal memo first published by Bloomberg.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Axios senior AI reporter Madison Mills.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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