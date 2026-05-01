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Feral hogs are invading Texas suburbs

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 1, 2026 at 11:57 AM EDT
A wild boar walks in a swamp, in Slidell, La. (Rebecca Santana/AP)
Rebecca Santana/AP
A wild boar walks in a swamp, in Slidell, La. (Rebecca Santana/AP)

Texas has a growing feral hog problem.

An estimated 3 to 4 million of them live there, causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to crops. Now, they’re moving into suburban areas.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Jay Long, a pig researcher at the Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute, about why feral hogs are such a difficult invasive species to control and what strategies exist to combat them.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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