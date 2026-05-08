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Virginia Supreme Court throws out voter-approved redistricting map

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 8, 2026 at 11:48 AM EDT

The Virginia Supreme Court has thrown out a voter-approved redistricting referendum that could have helped Democrats pick up several U.S. House seats this fall.

The court said lawmakers violated constitutional procedures when they rushed the measure onto the ballot. The decision is a major setback for Democrats.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with NPR’s Larry Kaplow about the growing fight over congressional maps ahead of the midterms.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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