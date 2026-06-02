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Congress returns to Washington as lawmakers fume over Trump's allies fund

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 2, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT

Congress is back in session, and a debate continues about the Trump administration’s new nearly $1.8 billion fund meant to pay people, including Jan. 6 rioters, who say former President Joe Biden’s administration persecuted them.

The Department of Justice now says it will follow a court order that halts that fund for now. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Semafor congressional reporter Nicholas Wu.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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