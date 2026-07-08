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What happens when we outsource creative brainstorming to AI?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 8, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT

National surveys find more than 85% of U.S. college students use artificial intelligence tools to explain complex concepts, summarize articles and research, prepare for tests and even to brainstorm ideas. But what does outsourcing brainstorming do for one’s ability to thinking creatively?

Rebecca Winthrop, head of the global task force on AI and education at the Brookings Institution, joins host Indira Lakshmanan to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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