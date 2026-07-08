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CDC probes increase of intestinal infection cyclosporiasis, with 46 cases reported in Florida

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 8, 2026 at 9:59 AM EDT
Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection that spreads when people ingest food or water contaminated with stool.
CDC
Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection that spreads when people ingest food or water contaminated with stool.

The CDC says it has received reports of 145 cases of cyclosporiasis acquired in the United States from May 1 through June 16.

The Centers for Disease Control says it has received reports of 145 cases of cyclosporiasis acquired in the United States from May 1 through June 16.

The Florida Department of Health reported there are 46 cases in Florida this year.

There have been 20 hospitalizations and no deaths.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by several species of the microscopic parasite Cyclospora. Those infected became sick after eating food possibly contaminated by the parasite.

The CDC also says there is no evidence of a single multistate Cyclospora outbreak linking all cases. Investigations to identify potential sources of illness are ongoing.
Symptoms may include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping and bloating.

The CDC said Cyclospora is transmitted by ingesting food or water that has been contaminated with Cyclospora oocysts. Foodborne outbreaks of cyclosporiasis in the United States have been linked to consumption of fresh produce.


Copyright 2026 WGCU
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Health News Florida CDCintestinesParasitesFlorida Department of Health
WGCU Staff
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