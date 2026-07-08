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Why does replacing Chicago's lead pipes cost so much?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 8, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Troy Hernandez, an environmental justice activist with Pilsen Environmental Rights and Reform Organization shows a piece of lead pipe obtained from his residence during his home renovation, Friday, April 9, 2021 in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. Hernandez recently spent $15,000 to replace the lead service lines bringing water into his home. (Shafkat Anowar/AP)
Shafkat Anowar/AP
Troy Hernandez, an environmental justice activist with Pilsen Environmental Rights and Reform Organization shows a piece of lead pipe obtained from his residence during his home renovation, Friday, April 9, 2021 in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. Hernandez recently spent $15,000 to replace the lead service lines bringing water into his home. (Shafkat Anowar/AP)

Chicago has more than 400,000 lead water lines, the largest known municipal inventory of lead pipes in the country. Officials say replacing each one costs about $31,000 on average, more than than double the cost in most other U.S. cities.

Now, a federal mandate to remove every lead pipe within roughly 20 years’ time means Chicago is facing a $12-billion price tag to comply.

Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco, Midwest regional reporter for Grist and WBEZ Chicago, shares his reporting with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Here & Now Newsroom
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