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2026 general election: Key results from across the greater Tampa Bay region

Mississippi Senate race remains too close to call

WBUR
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:04 PM EST

Mississippi’s Senate race remains too close to call, with Democrat Scott Colom and Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith separated by just dozens of votes.

A victory for Colom would make him the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Mississippi since 1982 and the state’s first Black senator since Reconstruction.

Here & Now speaks with Pam Shaw, a longtime Mississippi political strategist, about the race and its historic significance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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