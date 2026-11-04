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2026 general election: Key results from across the greater Tampa Bay region

Unusual noise this weekend: 6 concerts to check out in the Tampa Bay region

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:28 PM EST
a flyer for a concert - the text reads "Unusual Noise: Music from the edge of Florida," which sits on top of a purple and pink sky. Under the text is a flying saucer.
Unusual Noise
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Eventbrite
flyer for Unusual Noise: Music from the edge of Florida

From country to comedy to jazz classics, this weekend is packed with shows for everyone. Here are 6 concerts to check out.

Thursday

Britnee Kellogg

Vancouver native Britnee Kellogg rose from American Idol contestant to country music standout with viral hits like “Back of My Mind” and “Hey Mama” from her 2024 debut album, She’s Come a Long Way, and has shared stages with Blake Shelton and Kane Brown.

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Skipper’s Smokehouse - 910 Skipper Rd, Tampa, FL 33613
Tickets: $34
Source: Skipper’s Smokehouse

Scoochie Boochie

Scoochie Boochie is a comedy rapper and podcaster whose viral 2025 breakthrough was fueled by songs like “Car Butt.” A longtime presence in the Grand Rapids and Chicago comedy scenes, he blends humor and rapid-fire rhymes across the interconnected musical universe he calls the “Scoochieverse.” Also performing are ensembles Groovebox and Swell Rell.

When: 7 p.m.
Where: The Orpheum - 14802 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33613
Tickets: $35
Source: Eventbrite

Friday

Jeremy Carter Live!

As leader of The Jeremy Carter Group and artist-in-residence at the Palladium Theater, Jeremy Carter delivers energetic, spontaneous performances shaped by international touring and collaborations with artists that include Terrace Martin and Tony Monaco.

When: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Where: Imagine Museum - 1901 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Tickets: $15 GA
Source: Eventbrite

Brain Emoji+

Brain Emoji is a fully improvised live band blending post-rock, jam, and electronic music into one-time performances with no setlist or repeats. They will be performing an improvised set with friends as part of the official pre-party to the festival Unusual Noise: Music from the Edge of Florida.

When: 10:30 p.m. - midnight
Where: Zodiac Nightclub Tampa Bay - 1507 East 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605
Tickets: pay what you want
Source: Eventbrite

Saturday

Unusual Noise: Music From the Edge of Florida

A one-day celebration of musical collaboration featuring original performances, improvisation, and unique musical encounters with ensembles and individuals like Skerlik, Chaunces, and Mutant Fusion Collective.

When: 3 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
Where: The Moontower at Dunedin Brewery - 937 Douglas Ave., Dunedin, FL 34698
Tickets: Free
Source: Eventbrite

Kip Kelly

Tampa Bay singer-songwriter Kip Kelly crafts story-driven folk music, has shared stages with artists including Jim Lauderdale and Joe Pug, and recorded his debut album in Memphis in 2025. Kip will be performing songs from his new album Songs From A Quiet House.

When: 7 p.m.
Where: NoiseMakers - 2616 Emerson Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Tickets: Free
Source: Facebook
Tags
Arts / Culture MusicJazzEvents
Warren Buchholz
I love sharing the joy of music with others, whether it's jazz, film soundtracks, or that one wonderfully weird fusion album you can't stop thinking about. Being part of such a creative community is a privilege, and I use my skills in video production, photography, design, and storytelling to help amplify the voices of artists and connect audiences with great music.
See stories by Warren Buchholz
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