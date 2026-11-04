Unusual noise this weekend: 6 concerts to check out in the Tampa Bay region

Thursday

Britnee Kellogg

Vancouver native Britnee Kellogg rose from American Idol contestant to country music standout with viral hits like “Back of My Mind” and “Hey Mama” from her 2024 debut album, She’s Come a Long Way, and has shared stages with Blake Shelton and Kane Brown.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Skipper’s Smokehouse - 910 Skipper Rd, Tampa, FL 33613

Tickets: $34

Source: Skipper’s Smokehouse

Scoochie Boochie

Scoochie Boochie is a comedy rapper and podcaster whose viral 2025 breakthrough was fueled by songs like “Car Butt.” A longtime presence in the Grand Rapids and Chicago comedy scenes, he blends humor and rapid-fire rhymes across the interconnected musical universe he calls the “Scoochieverse.” Also performing are ensembles Groovebox and Swell Rell.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Orpheum - 14802 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33613

Tickets: $35

Source: Eventbrite

Friday

Jeremy Carter Live!

As leader of The Jeremy Carter Group and artist-in-residence at the Palladium Theater, Jeremy Carter delivers energetic, spontaneous performances shaped by international touring and collaborations with artists that include Terrace Martin and Tony Monaco.

When: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Imagine Museum - 1901 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Tickets: $15 GA

Source: Eventbrite

Brain Emoji+

Brain Emoji is a fully improvised live band blending post-rock, jam, and electronic music into one-time performances with no setlist or repeats. They will be performing an improvised set with friends as part of the official pre-party to the festival Unusual Noise: Music from the Edge of Florida.

When: 10:30 p.m. - midnight

Where: Zodiac Nightclub Tampa Bay - 1507 East 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605

Tickets: pay what you want

Source: Eventbrite

Saturday

Unusual Noise: Music From the Edge of Florida

A one-day celebration of musical collaboration featuring original performances, improvisation, and unique musical encounters with ensembles and individuals like Skerlik, Chaunces, and Mutant Fusion Collective.

When: 3 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Where: The Moontower at Dunedin Brewery - 937 Douglas Ave., Dunedin, FL 34698

Tickets: Free

Source: Eventbrite

Kip Kelly

Tampa Bay singer-songwriter Kip Kelly crafts story-driven folk music, has shared stages with artists including Jim Lauderdale and Joe Pug, and recorded his debut album in Memphis in 2025. Kip will be performing songs from his new album Songs From A Quiet House.