© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Florida general election results for governor, Senate, U.S. House and statewide offices
Art image says 2026 Elections on a blue background with a U.S. flag ghosted out
Vote 2026
WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

Chris Nocco wins state Senate special election; Jeff Harrington appointed interim Pasco sheriff

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published November 4, 2026 at 10:35 AM EST
man in white polo speaks into a microphone. background is blue sky seen through a window
Chris Nocco
/
Facebook
Republican Chris Nocco, who served as Pasco County sheiff since 2011, speaks during a campaign event in September.

Nocco succeeds the retiring Ed Hooper in District 21, representing parts of Pasco and Pinellas. Harrington, who had been Nocco's chief of staff, was appointed by a judge until the governor names a replacement.

Chris Nocco, who has served as Pasco County sheriff for nearly 15 years, was elected Tuesday to represent Florida Senate District 21, defeating Democrat Jordan Hensley in a special election.

mug shot of interim pasco sheriff jeff harrington
Pasco County
/
Facebook
Pasco County Sheriff's Office chief of staff Jeff Harrington was named interim sheriff by a chief judge on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026.

Nocco's election leaves a vacancy at the sheriff's office, where his chief of staff, Col. Jeff Harrington, has been named interim sheriff while Gov. Ron DeSantis prepares to appoint a permanent replacement.

With all precincts reporting, Nocco, a Republican, received about 57.7% of the vote to Hensley's 42.3%. He will serve the remaining two years of retiring state Sen. Ed Hooper's term, representing parts of Pasco and Pinellas counties.

Nocco's Senate campaign was backed by DeSantis and other prominent Republicans.

Nocco was appointed sheriff in 2011 by then-Gov. Rick Scott and went on to win election to the position. Nocco's resignation became official at 11:59 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said.

Harrington was appointed interim sheriff late Monday by Chief Judge Shawn Crane of the 6th Judicial Circuit after Nocco petitioned the court for a temporary replacement.

"This interim appointment ensures uninterrupted law enforcement authority and operations in Pasco County until the governor makes an official appointment," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

As of Wednesday morning, DeSantis had not announced a nominee for sheriff or provided a timeline for making the appointment.

Tags
Politics Chris NoccoPasco County Sheriff's OfficePasco CountyFlorida LegislatureFlorida Senate2026 ElectionsEd Hooper
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now