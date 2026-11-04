Chris Nocco wins state Senate special election; Jeff Harrington appointed interim Pasco sheriff

Chris Nocco, who has served as Pasco County sheriff for nearly 15 years, was elected Tuesday to represent Florida Senate District 21, defeating Democrat Jordan Hensley in a special election.

Pasco County / Facebook Pasco County Sheriff's Office chief of staff Jeff Harrington was named interim sheriff by a chief judge on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026.

Nocco's election leaves a vacancy at the sheriff's office, where his chief of staff, Col. Jeff Harrington, has been named interim sheriff while Gov. Ron DeSantis prepares to appoint a permanent replacement.

With all precincts reporting, Nocco, a Republican, received about 57.7% of the vote to Hensley's 42.3%. He will serve the remaining two years of retiring state Sen. Ed Hooper's term, representing parts of Pasco and Pinellas counties.

Nocco's Senate campaign was backed by DeSantis and other prominent Republicans.

Nocco was appointed sheriff in 2011 by then-Gov. Rick Scott and went on to win election to the position. Nocco's resignation became official at 11:59 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said.

Harrington was appointed interim sheriff late Monday by Chief Judge Shawn Crane of the 6th Judicial Circuit after Nocco petitioned the court for a temporary replacement.

"This interim appointment ensures uninterrupted law enforcement authority and operations in Pasco County until the governor makes an official appointment," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

As of Wednesday morning, DeSantis had not announced a nominee for sheriff or provided a timeline for making the appointment.