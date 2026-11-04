Hillsborough sheriff says 2 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Brandon office complex

The Hillsborough County sheriff says two people are dead, including a suspect, after a shooting at Citibank office complex in the Brandon area.

Florida authorities said Wednesday that a suspect was dead after officers responded to an “active threat” at Citibank's sprawling business complex.

Officers swarmed the campus Wednesday afternoon, and TV video showed long lines of workers streaming out of the office buildings. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on the social platform X that it had “responded to an active threat and is currently clearing the building.”

Update: 2:25 p.m. - A total of 367 HCSO deputies have responded to the Sabal Center scene, working alongside specialized units to secure the area, clear the scene and ensure the safety of everyone involved.



Our deputies continue to work diligently to maintain public safety. pic.twitter.com/RS7ZzOQKCM — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) November 4, 2026

"We believe this is a targeted incident,” Sheriff Chad Chronister posted on X and added that “the suspect involved is deceased.”

It was not immediately known whether anyone else was injured.

The Citibank campus in suburban Tampa includes four three-story office buildings that house thousands of the banking giant’s employees.