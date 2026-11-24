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As Sean Gilbert stepped out of his white GMC pickup, he breathed in the scent of applewood and Columbia Basin dust. Here, just south of Wapato, Wash., one of his 50-acre Gala and Red Delicious apple orchards is ground into huge piles of mulch chips. The wood chipper is the size of a semi-truck and belts out a screeching racket.

He said this ground will lay fallow. It will cost this fifth-generation apple farmer less to leave it unplanted and weedy than to plant another orchard or crop. He scooped up a handful of applewood mulch. "It's a bit of a relief that we're not going to continue to be hemorrhaging dollars on orchards that the market doesn't want," he said. "It hasn't been making sense for a while."

Washington's $9 billion industry grows nearly 70% of the nation's fresh apples, according to Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.

DeVaney said farmers are being pressed by the costs of labor, fuel, fertilizer, equipment, as well as weak exports from international tariffs and a strong dollar that diminishes foreign purchasing power.

He estimated thousands of acres of apple orchards across the Northwest are being rapidly torn out, or are not being actively cared for, because many farmers aren't making money growing the fruit. And after several years of similar economic conditions, many farms have gone deep into debt – with even some large, well-established operations filing for bankruptcy.

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Andrea Starr /

Andrea Starr /

Andrea Starr / In this orchard, apples are often picked in the early hours of summer mornings to keep the fruit and workers cool.

In the late summer and fall, unpicked apples have been left to rot in branches and on the ground. Over the past few years, an estimated thousands of acres have only been partially picked or not picked at all, according to Kate Tynan, senior vice president of the Northwest Horticultural Council, a trade association that advocates for the Northwest tree fruit industry on federal policy issues and international trade.

Recent federal regulatory changes would effectively lower wages for some immigrant workers and take housing costs out of their paychecks. Tynan said with updates to the way wages are calculated, farm owners are hoping they'll be able to break even – but the farm workers union has pushed back on these changes and an upcoming federal judicial decision could put operators on the hook for backpay for the 2026 season.

U.S. farmers have also been especially hard hit by tariffs and high input costs. The Trump administration announced $12 billion in payments to farmers at the end of 2025 that primarily targeted farmers who grow crops such as soybeans and corn. Tynan said much of that relief has not reached farmers that grow specialty crops like fruit and vegetables.

"The Pacific Northwest has lost an unprecedented number of tree fruit farms in recent years," Tynan said. "Economic conditions have worsened drastically since then, so we know that number is far higher today."

She points to a USDA census conducted every five years that recorded a 15% drop in Washington tree fruit farms between 2017 and 2022. In neighboring Oregon, more than a quarter of apple, pear and cherry farms were lost in that same time period. By the numbers, apple acreage in Washington increased slightly during this period. But small, family-run farms face another threat: large, well-funded corporations are buying out orchard owners, reducing competition when profits are already tight.

"Some of that was new investment from [private equity] coming in during that time. That acreage trend has since reversed," said Jon DeVaney, emphasizing that the industry is losing growers.

"From 2023, 2024 and 2025 have been the really hard years," said Sean Gilbert, who co-owns Gilbert Orchards, a family-run company founded in 1898 that manages 4,000 acres of fruit in Washington state.

While Gilbert Orchards has worked to navigate these broad economic shifts, visual journalists with Northwest Public Broadcasting chronicled a full year of the business of growing apples.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Annie Warren/NWPB / Maria Aguilar (center) and Maria de la Soccoro Ramirez (left) presort Granny Smith apples, removing leaves, debris and rotten fruit. Ramirez has worked at Gilbert Orchards in Washington's Yakima Valley for 15 years. She said she's comfortable here and enjoys that her job is close to her home.

Annie Warren/NWPB /

Annie Warren/NWPB / Fifth-generation apple farmer Sean Gilbert, co-owner of Gilbert Orchards, stands in his office in west Yakima Valley in front of portraits of his great-great-grandparents, who founded the family-run company in 1898.

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Anna King/NWPB / Apple farmer Sean Gilbert holds a handful of applewood mulch from a freshly removed orchard.

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Anna King/NWPB / In late April, blooms are illuminated in the early evening in west Yakima Valley, Wash. Each apple you find in the store must be pollinated on the tree in spring.