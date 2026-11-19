Updated November 19, 2026 at 12:17 PM EST

The United Nations' top court ruled Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority, the first time in the court's 80-year history that it has held a state responsible for the crime.

Judges of the International Court of Justice voted 9-6 that the military's 2017 crackdown was carried out with intent to destroy the long-persecuted Muslim minority. Myanmar's military-backed government has not yet responded to the ruling at the time of writing.

Brought by Gambia under the 1948 Genocide Convention, the ruling will have repercussions far beyond Myanmar, according to a legal expert.

But for Ma Roga Bibi, a Rohingya who fled Maungdaw township in northern Rakhine state, the impact was immediate.

"I feel wonderful and grateful," said the 18-year-old, who lives in the world's largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh. "It was an emotional, historic day."

Genocidal campaign

For several weeks in August and September 2017, the Myanmar military attacked and burned to the ground hundreds of Rohingya villages. Soldiers committed rapes and massacred women, men as well as children.

The court estimated that about 10,000 Rohingya were killed. It cited estimates that up to 2,109 Rohingya children younger than 5 died, and found the violence was systematic, including the burning of all or parts of 392 villages.

Jeroen Jumelet / ANP/AFP via Getty Images Judges of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) attend a public hearing ahead of the reading of the court's judgment in the genocide case brought by Gambia against Myanmar, in The Hague on Thursday.

Ma Roga Bibi, then age 9, was one of about 700,000 people to flee to Bangladesh, joining earlier refugee waves. The camps sprawl across a narrow coastal strip a few miles from Cox's Bazar, a busy beach town near Myanmar. Rohingya are denied citizenship on both sides of the border.

"Recognition alone is not enough," she said. "We need justice, accountability, and the opportunity to return home with dignity."

She wants to be a doctor, adding, "in our Rohingya community, there is no girl doctor."

Khin Khin Myint, 18, a refugee leader in activist group Rohingya Youth Voice from Buthidaung Township, also in Camp 16, said Rohingya women and girls have experienced "unimaginable suffering."

"We want the world to listen to survivors, recognize their courage, and include women in decisions about our future," she said. "We expect the international community to move beyond a statement of sympathy."

Rejected defense

Myanmar had argued its military was conducting counterinsurgency operations against an armed group, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army. The court said the military failed to distinguish between civilians and alleged insurgents, and that the scale and nature of the violence could not be explained by counterterrorism.

"The execution of Rohingya men and boys in some locations, the widespread sexual violence, the targeting of children and babies, the methodical burning of villages, and attacks on fleeing civilians are not consistent with an intent to conduct counterinsurgency operations," said ICJ president, Judge Yuji Iwasawa.

Salahuddin Ahmed / AFP via Getty Images Rohingya refugees watch the International Court of Justice ruling over whether Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims, on a screen at a camp in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar, on Thursday.

Antonia Mulvey, executive director of Legal Action Worldwide, a human rights group based in Geneva, said the court found evidence from the U.N. and rights organizations credible, and that counterterrorism operations were not a defense to Myanmar's argument.

She said the ruling will affect future genocide cases, including South Africa's case against Israel, on questions such as genocidal intent and state responsibility.

"Although every case must ultimately be decided on its own evidence," she said.

The judgment is binding on Myanmar and on all states that have ratified the Genocide Convention, she explained. All countries should review trade agreements, including arms and jet fuel supplies, and financial and economic ties with the junta, she said, while supporting accountability and reparations for the Rohingya. But the court, which hears disputes between states, can't enforce its decisions.

A group long denied recognition

In Myanmar, Rohingya are widely regarded as interlopers from Bangladesh, despite generations of roots in Myanmar.

Iwasawa, however, identified the Rohingya as a distinct ethnic group, saying their language and art set them apart, and that they self-identify as such. He said they have been discriminated against by Myanmar "for decades" and qualify as a protected group.

The United States had previously reached a similar conclusion. In 2022, the Biden administration formally determined that Myanmar's military had committed genocide and crimes against humanity against the Rohingya during its 2016 and 2017 operations.

The judgment does not order Myanmar to grant citizenship, saying such the issue fell outside the scope of the measures being considered to prevent future atrocities.

However, Myanmar must take steps to investigate people suspected of involvement in the crimes and prosecute them if warranted, said the court. It also found Myanmar must provide restitution and compensation, with the amount to be set in future proceedings.

The order to enable displaced Rohingya to return runs into a hard reality: The territory is now controlled by ethnic Rakhine armed group the Arakan Army.

Rakhine state has been ravaged by conflict between the military and the group, which now controls most of it.

Su Mon, a senior analyst at the independent conflict monitor Armed Conflict Location & Event Data, said the Rohingya in Myanmar and in the camps are "threatened by multiple armed groups," including Rohingya armed groups, the Arakan Army and the military.

Nearly all are stateless, she said, with few viable ways to earn a living or get food. Many are "on the verge of acute famine" because of aid shortfalls in the camps and a junta blockade in Rakhine.

"Unless the broader conflict dynamics in Rakhine state improve or credible guarantees of safety are secured from all armed actors, the prospects for displaced Rohingya to return to their homes remain bleak," she added.

She urged the military to halt airstrikes, drone attacks and the use of advanced weaponry in northern Rakhine, lift its blockade and give humanitarian groups full access, including in Arakan Army-controlled areas.

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