Stephan Pastis went to law school and practiced law for about a decade before quitting his job.

That's when he jumped straight into comic strips, including "Pearls Before Swine."

Pastis first published his strip at the Orlando Sentinel in 2001. It follows the daily adventures of a sweet pig, arrogant rat, wise goat, militant duck, frightened zebra, and a violent family of crocodiles.

Pastis said he was inspired by comics like Peanuts, Far Side, Bloom County, Calvin and Hobbs, and Doonesbury. However, his comic characters are very different from the stories that inspired him.

Some of his story lines might even be seen as controversial and violent to readers.

Pastis will be releasing a new book next month to honor 25 years of working on the strip.

“Pearls Jubilee” includes his most funniest, controversial and heartwarming strips from “Pearls Before Swine.” It also includes fan mail, author commentary, and all the comics that were too hot for newspapers.

Pastis is coming to the Tampa Bay area on his book tour next week and will be in Sarasota Nov. 20 to talk about 25 years of work as a cartoonist.

The book not only includes his published strips but also highlights comics he drew as a child.

The following interview transcript was lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

How did you make that career switch?

It was really out of just desperation. I just hated being a lawyer, and I wanted to get out. So I had always drawn from my various school papers, and I thought, well, I should just take a shot at being syndicated.

In honor of my biggest book yet, Pearls Jubilee: A 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Best, Worst, and Most Angrifying Pearls Before Swine Comic Strips, I'm going on a book tour! Dates and places below! pic.twitter.com/Kf8nb0PFFN — Stephan Pastis (@stephanpastis) October 27, 2026

I just packaged up a bunch of strips, sent them to all the syndicates, and everything got rejected for years and years. And then I think in 1999 I took a rat who had been in some of the rejected strips and a pig who had been in some of the other rejected strips, and I put them together. And something about the balance of the kind of mean, arrogant rat and the sweet, humble pig worked. And then I had three syndicates interested in it. So I signed with the one that had my hero Charles Schultz, and quit being a lawyer seven months later.

Have your publishers ever thought you went too far?

Yeah, but you gotta not listen because that's the fun stuff. Like if you don't do stuff like that, then what are you in the business for? So sometimes they'll really put their foot down and stop me, but that's pretty rare. Usually it's just like a warning.

What were those encounters like?

It's just super cool and it’s funny because when you do a comic strip, you know the audience is out there, but kind of you don't because I'm not a stand-up comic that performs in front of a live audience that I can hear laugh. So it's all very theoretical to me. I sit here in a spare bedroom and I draw, and you know, in theory, somebody reads it.

So when you do a strip, say about Anthony Bourdain, and you know he writes cool about it, it's like whoa I got his attention. There's a level of unbelievability to it, which is very exciting that they would read my strip at all. I think that's very cool and humbling.

Today I'm flying to Washington, D.C. to solve all of the nation's problems and see if the reflecting pool actually reflects. Also, I'll be signing copies of my newest book, Pearls Jubilee, TONIGHT at Politics and Prose at The Wharf at 7 pm. I leave you with this uplifting strip. pic.twitter.com/WFmogHkNwr — Stephan Pastis (@stephanpastis) November 18, 2026

What do you want your readers to take away from these political comic strips?

Just to laugh. I try not to come down on one side or the other. But the goofy part about the rat stuff is a lot of it precedes Trump, and he was running for president and advocated this huge wall from one end of the country to the other, and the invasion of Greenland.

There is so much stuff in there that is so crazy, uncanny, in terms of the whole Trump administration. It's really wild. That just always blows me away how that happens at all. I mean, I was just goofing around on the Greenland thing. I never thought a president would actually advocate it. Sometimes, as you know, you do something to parody, and you can barely stay ahead of the truth these days.

How do you make sure you hit the right tone?

Whenever something happens, you let it sift in your head for a while, and then you respond when the anger is cooled down. Because if you do it when you're angry, it's going to come across as bombastic and not funny.

What is your process into bringing headlines into your comic strips?

COVID was an obvious one because I'm about eight months ahead of deadline. So when the whole COVID thing struck, that meant doing strips and constantly substituting them in every single week to address what was going on, and so sometimes when it's like that, I feel like I have no choice but to do it. But the other power of a comic strip is, on its surface, it looks silly because it's just a you know a pen and ink.