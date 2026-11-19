On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, a trolley will carry shoppers from Corey Avenue to Pass-a-Grille, courtesy of a group of St. Pete Beach businesses.

Local retailers, marketing firms and TradeWinds Island Resorts are among the sponsors of the complimentary shuttle organized by the Corey Avenue Business Association and Pass-a-Grille Business Alliance. It will make stops along the island Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kim Graves, representing the Corey Avenue Business Association, announced the plans Tuesday evening at City Hall.

Later that night, commissioners voted unanimously to stop paying for another trolley.

St. Pete Beach will allow its contract with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) to expire Dec. 31, withdrawing financial support for the Suncoast Beach Trolley as the city prepares for a multimillion-dollar loss in property tax revenue.

It’s now up to PSTA to decide whether the trolley will continue serving St. Pete Beach. Two commissioners suggested the tourism industry could help keep it running.

Commissioner Karen Marriott’s business sits across from a trolley stop on Blind Pass Road, between 76th and 77th avenues.

“I see people at that bus stop all the time,” Marriott said.

The trolley runs every 30 minutes into St. Pete Beach, terminating at 75th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard. It serves just one of the city’s four commission districts.

Resident Services Director Mandy Edmunds reported 138,322 trolley passenger trips that either began or ended within city limits. Staff could not say how many of those trips were taken by residents.

Marriott said she had sought feedback from constituents ahead of Tuesday’s meeting and heard little opposition to ending the city’s contract. But she was not convinced that residents would be unaffected.

“There is probably an argument to be made that the bulk of the riders of the trolley are often tourists or people working in the tourism industry,” Marriott said. “And if they don’t have a bus to get on, they’re still going to have to get somewhere, which could lead to more cars on the road.”

Unlike most Pinellas County municipalities, St. Pete Beach does not pay into PSTA through a dedicated property tax. It contracts with the agency for transportation services.

The current agreement costs $242,000 annually, including approximately $190,000 for the trolley and $52,000 for paratransit services for people with disabilities.

Following the passage of Amendment 3, city staff projects a loss of approximately $1 million in property tax revenue in fiscal year 2028 and more than $2.4 million the following year. City Manager Frances Robustelli said those estimates could grow as the county makes cuts of its own.

PSTA is facing similar financial pressures. In August, agency officials warned that property tax reform could force them to eliminate roughly 25 of the county’s 40 bus routes.

St. Pete Beach commissioners agreed to retain citywide paratransit service under a new agreement based on usage. The SunRunner will continue operating.

It’s the second transportation service St. Pete Beach has cut this year.

In August, commissioners decided to end the city’s Freebee service, which provided door-to-door transportation and recorded about 4,000 trips a month.

That same month, PSTA board members gave Route 90 a temporary reprieve after passengers pushed back against plans to eliminate the route. The bus connects south St. Petersburg with St. Pete Beach and serves employees at the Don CeSar and TradeWinds.

PSTA ultimately eliminated the route Oct. 4, directing passengers headed to Treasure Island and points farther north to transfer from the SunRunner to the beach trolley.

Vice Mayor Lisa Robinson raised concerns Tuesday about another group of workers: those who transfer from the SunRunner to the trolley to reach jobs in Treasure Island.

Marriott, who represents the barrier island communities on PSTA’s board, suggested lobbying county commissioners and the Tourist Development Council to use bed tax revenue to support beach transportation.

Commissioner Jon Maldonado encouraged PSTA to approach the larger resorts directly.

The city has tried something similar before. During the August discussion about Freebee, staff told commissioners that larger hotels had been approached about helping fund the service but declined, in part because they preferred to keep guests on their properties. TradeWinds separately provides PSTA passes to employees and guests.

Money could also come from future resort development. Marriott noted in August that previously approved redevelopment plans for TradeWinds and Sirata call for combined annual transportation contributions of $225,000 for five years if the projects move forward.

Commissioners took no action on either suggestion.

Marriott voted with her fellow commissioners to end the contract, despite reservations about what losing the trolley connection would mean beyond St. Pete Beach.

“As a representative of all of the barrier island communities, it’s probably much better for everybody as a whole if the trolley connects to the SunRunner,” Marriott said. “But in my position as representing my district in St. Pete Beach, I don’t know that it’s the way any of our residents want their taxpayer dollars spent.”