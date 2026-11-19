Joel Greiff dreamed of spending the rest of his life traveling the world on a cruise ship.

So, he sold his condo in Naples and paid $350,000 for a cabin aboard the MV Odyssey for a planned three-year voyage with plans to stay longer.

Greiff spent only 26 days on the ship when its Broward County-based operator, Villa Vie Residences, told all 203 passengers to disembark while docked in the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville.

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A statement was posted Oct. 27 on the cruise line's website:

“Extraordinary increases in fuel costs have placed our current operating model under unsustainable financial pressure. We are working with residents to coordinate disembarkation and temporary living arrangements, and are supporting residents, crew, and employees as we evaluate the restructuring and recapitalisation alternatives over the next 60 days.”

WUSF Joel Gruff speaks from Cambodia on "Florida Matters Live & Local" on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2026.

The ship, which had been at sea since October 2024, is now under control of the company's lender.

Greiff, who recently retired from a career in hospitality management, is currently staying in Cambodia, from where he spoke with WUSF's "Florida Matters Live & Local."

Greiff told host Matthew Peddie that he wanted to be a part of the voyage for the camaraderie and to be able to continually see the world.

What happened onboard?

The Sunday before the shutdown, passengers were told that if the company did not receive enough funds by the following Tuesday that it would have to cease operations.

Two days later at 7 a.m., passengers were given eight hours to leave, Greiff said.

Before boarding in Bangkok on Oct. 1, Greiff drove across the U.S. to visit friends and family. The price of gas did give him a sense of impending troubles.

He wasn't aware that the company had been asking residents for financial assistance - until he was asked to ante up.

"After the cash call for $3.5 million in Singapore at the end of July, that I had signed up for a scam,” Greiff said.

Greiff said that he asked crew members what would happen if the ship ran into financial or mechanical trouble.

They answered, “The founders would be coming up with money.”

He said he later heard the founders did come up with $18 million to continue while docked in Northern Ireland.

Are passengers going to be refunded?

Maritime attorney Jack Hickey, who has represented cruise lines and passengers, told "Florida Matters" that passengers may be out of luck as far as getting money back from Villa Vie Residences

This is due to the company possibly filing for bankruptcy and rules and regulations making it difficult for the company to do this and for passengers to sue.

“I would say passengers are not going to get money back,” Hickey said. “Period.”

According to Hickey, since the MV Odyssey was a residential cruise, passengers do not have a lot of legal protections if the company cannot operate any longer.

WUSF map / Wikimedia Commons, stock.adobe.com

“I do know that they were told in the advertisements and on their website that they were owners of suites, and then when it came time to sign on the dotted line, they were presented with an agreement that says they have a right to occupancy under certain circumstances,” Hickey said.

What’s next for Greiff?

Since disembarking, Greiff has traveled to Vietnam and decided to apply for a retirement visa to live in Cambodia.

“I can live here in Cambodia easier and better than in the other neighboring countries, including Vietnam and Thailand, which have a lot more restrictions,” he said. “I’m going to live in the most beautiful place in the world that I've ever seen.”

Greiff's retirement visa will be good for a year, and he can come and go as many times as he wants. He can live in Cambodia for about $2,000 a month.

“The [ship] owners should never be in business again in their life,” he said. “But they tried something, and I don't know if it started as a scam, but it definitely became one.”

This story was compiled from interviews conducted by Matthew Peddie for "Florida Matters Live & Local."

