Little Free Bakeries are popping up across the country. While they each operate a bit differently, the goal is the same: offering their neighbors a sweet treat to encourage conversation with a side of community. We focus on Sarah Mason, who started Little Free Bakery North Loop in her Austin neighborhood and Lanne Rosebrook Stauffer, who founded the first Little Free Bakery in Seattle and just celebrated five years of weekly bakes.

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