It’s the day before Thanksgiving. Are you in the kitchen cooking?

More home cooking fires happen on Thanksgiving than on any other day of the year, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Susan McKelvey, communications manager at the National Fire Protection Association, about practical tips for staying safe in the kitchen.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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