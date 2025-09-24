A new historical marker honors Tampa's Black music history

The city of Tampa is paying tribute to the legendary performers of Central Avenue with the unveiling of a historical marker.

The city presented the "Music Legends of Central Avenue" marker on Tuesday, on what would have been singer, songwriter and pianist Ray Charles' 95th birthday.

Central Avenue was the heart of Tampa's African American community, serving as the business and entertainment district at the time.

It was also where Charles recorded his first song, "I Found My Baby There," when he lived just off Central Avenue in 1947.

“Central Avenue was the heartbeat of a community and the birthplace of a sound that carried far beyond Tampa,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in a news release. “This marker reminds us that greatness doesn’t just come from the big stages. It begins right here in our neighborhoods. By commemorating this history, we ensure future generations will know the music, the people, and the stories that shaped Tampa’s soul.”

During the time of segregation, Central Avenue was referred to as the "Chitlin Circuit," which had welcomed many Black musicians, such as Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday.

The unveiling took place at the Kid Mason Center, drawing city leaders and local community members.

Castor was joined by Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers, Tampa City Councilmember Charlie Miranda and Guido Maniscalco, along with community leaders and residents.

Other speakers included Hillsborough County Historical Advisory Council Chair Jennifer Dietz, Hillsborough County Historian Rodney Kite-Powell, and City of Tampa Neighborhood and Community Affairs Administrator Ocea Wynn.

The marker is now open for public visits. It is located between the Kid Mason Center and Greater Bethel Baptist Church.