© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

A new historical marker honors Tampa's Black music history

WUSF | By Helen "Han" Ly
Published September 24, 2025 at 12:18 PM EDT
A group of people standing next to a tall historical marker and smiling into the camera
City of Tampa
/
Courtesy
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, fourth from right, is joined by other council members and county officials during the announcement.

The sounds of jazz, blues, and soul may no longer echo down Central Avenue, but the historical impact that once defined the street will live on.

The city of Tampa is paying tribute to the legendary performers of Central Avenue with the unveiling of a historical marker.

The city presented the "Music Legends of Central Avenue" marker on Tuesday, on what would have been singer, songwriter and pianist Ray Charles' 95th birthday.

Central Avenue was the heart of Tampa's African American community, serving as the business and entertainment district at the time.

It was also where Charles recorded his first song, "I Found My Baby There," when he lived just off Central Avenue in 1947.

ALSO READ: The Tampa Soulwalk pays tribute to the city's rich Black history

“Central Avenue was the heartbeat of a community and the birthplace of a sound that carried far beyond Tampa,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in a news release. “This marker reminds us that greatness doesn’t just come from the big stages. It begins right here in our neighborhoods. By commemorating this history, we ensure future generations will know the music, the people, and the stories that shaped Tampa’s soul.”

During the time of segregation, Central Avenue was referred to as the "Chitlin Circuit," which had welcomed many Black musicians, such as Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday.

The unveiling took place at the Kid Mason Center, drawing city leaders and local community members.

Castor was joined by Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers, Tampa City Councilmember Charlie Miranda and Guido Maniscalco, along with community leaders and residents.

Other speakers included Hillsborough County Historical Advisory Council Chair Jennifer Dietz, Hillsborough County Historian Rodney Kite-Powell, and City of Tampa Neighborhood and Community Affairs Administrator Ocea Wynn.

The marker is now open for public visits. It is located between the Kid Mason Center and Greater Bethel Baptist Church.

Music Legends of Central Avenue historical sign
City of Tampa
/
Courtesy
Music Legends of Central Avenue historical marker honors the musicians and performers who played on Central Avenue.
Tags
Arts / Culture Tampa City CouncilTampa BayBlack HistoryJane CastorAfrican American History
Helen "Han" Ly
Helen Ly is the WUSF Stephen Noble Digital/Social News intern for fall of 2025.
See stories by Helen "Han" Ly
Related Stories
  1. Mordecai Walker: A life well-lived
  2. The Manhattan Casino will reopen next year after renovations
  3. Black history informs the present, says a St. Petersburg professor, advocate and documentarian
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now