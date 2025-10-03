© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Stretch of Memorial Causeway trail in Clearwater is renamed after Hulk Hogan

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published October 3, 2025 at 2:22 PM EDT
Man in a dark sportcoat with his hands up standing behind a podium with a yellow and red Hulkamania sign. To the left is a yellow and red sign that says Hulk Hogan Trail with a man with a mustache, bandana and sunglasses flexing his right arm and pointing toward the main in the dark sportcoat with his left
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference after naming a trail in honor of the late pro wrestler Hulk Hogan on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Clearwater.

A stretch of a waterfront trail in the Florida Gulf Coast community of Clearwater is being renamed to honor the mustachioed, headscarf-wearing wrestling giant Hulk Hogan, who called the city home and died earlier this year.

Florida residents and tourists alike will be able to memorialize “the Hulkster” by soaking up the sun along the causeway that connects Clearwater to Clearwater Beach. They'll also be able to get some reps in at workout stations decked out in Hogan's signature red and yellow colors, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.

DeSantis made the announcement at Hulk's Hangout, a bar and restaurant in Clearwater opened by the pop culture icon.

“It shows that, you know, his memory is going to live a long time. I mean, it was always said, ‘Hulkamania is gonna live forever,’” said DeSantis, an avowed wrestling fan.

ALSO READ: The wrestling and political world react to Hulk Hogan's death

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, died at age 71 in July after suffering a heart attack at his Clearwater home. As of late August, police were still investigating the death.

Hogan stretched his influence into TV, pop culture and conservative politics during a long and scandal-plagued second act of his life.

For many of his admirers, Hogan remains the flag-waving American icon with a horseshoe mustache and bulging biceps who urged fans: “say your prayers, eat your vitamins.”

The Hulk Hogan Trail will be a 2-mile (3-kilometer) stretch of the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Trail. On Friday morning, a red and yellow sign had already been erected along the trail to honor the wrestler.

Nick Hogan, the wrestler's son, said his father would be “so, so proud” to see the trail renamed in his honor.

“Clearwater was always home for him. No matter how far he traveled around the world or where his career took him, he always was grounded here,” said Nick Hogan, whose real name is Nick Bollea.

“He loved to inspire people to be the best version of themselves. So this trail isn’t just a dedication. This is a living legacy,” he added.
Hulk Hogan Clearwater Beach Clearwater
