'Portraits of Courage' paints a tribute to veterans at Ringling College of Art in Sarasota

'Portraits of Courage' is a new art exhibit that honors veterans.

The show features paintings of servicemembers produced by students at Ringling College of Art and Design.

Sierra Schumann is a junior at Ringling College.

She created her portrait after choosing from a selection of photos of local veterans.

"Todd's picture just jumped out at me because he had this wonderful smile on his face and it had this beautiful lighting and composition," she said. "I just really loved the way he looked in it."

Cathy Carter U.S Navy veteran Todd Manas and Ringling College student, Sierra Schumann

Schumann, who studies illustration, was at the gallery recently when she was approached by her subject.

Todd Manas was in the U.S Navy for 22 years. He said the exhibit is a great way to honor those who served.

"Veterans as a group, myself among them, are just very proud of the service that we provided and I just think it's a wonderful tribute to that," he said.

Faculty say the project -- now in its seventh year -- seeks to bridge generational understanding, and offers a chance for two unlikely groups to spend time together.

"It was really meaningful to me because my late Grandpa was in the National Guard Reserves, and in a lot of ways, his expression kind of reminded me of him," Schumann said.

"I love it." Manas said. "My wife and I picked it right out. It looks just like the photo. If she was trying to capture my smile, she did a great job."

Ringling College of Art and Design presents the seventh installment of the Annual Portraits of Courage through Dec. 5