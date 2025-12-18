After a year off, the Gasparilla Music Festival is returning to Tampa in 2026

After a one-year layoff, Tampa's Gasparilla Music Festival is returning in 2026 — but at a different downtown venue.

In a social media post Wednesday, organizers announced the 14th edition of the festival is scheduled for April 10-12 at Meridian Fields in the Water Street Tampa neighborhood.

This year's festival at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, scheduled for February, was canceled due to “financial strain caused by two consecutive years of extreme weather conditions that were beyond our control.”

In addition, the festival began looking for alternate sites in 2023 after leaks to an underground parking garage at Kiley Garden forced it to be postponed from February to April.

Organizers say the festival will feature more 50 performers, with the lineup scheduled to be released next month.

Meridian Fields, at 101 S. Meridian Ave., is a downtown green space north of Cumberland Avenue and south of Jackson Street. The two remaining Arden Mills silos are just to the south of the 11.5-acre field.

Tickets are on sale here, with general admission three-day passes for $85 and VIP tickets $210.