What to know about the 2026 Gasparilla festivities

Ahoy, matey!

Gather all ye mates and be ready to shiver me timbers as pirates invade beloved Tampa — demanding the key to the city.

The city's signature event has been celebrated annually since 1904 and hosted by Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, according to its website. After the invasion, there's a celebratory parade down Bayshore Boulevard.

Hundreds of thousands of onlookers gather for both the children's Gasparilla and the regular Gasparilla pirate fest every year.

From air invasions and parades to parking information, here's a guide on what to know.

Children's Gasparilla

When: Saturday, Jan. 24, from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Events:

Bicycle + Pedestrian Safety Rodeo



Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Bayshore Boulevard between Rome Avenue and Dakota Avenue

What: Kids get a free, brand-new bicycle helmet that they can keep (while supplies last). They then hop on one of the rodeo's bicycles and do a mini-traffic course designed to teach safety. It's free and no registration is required.

Rick Mayer / WUSF Workers piece together bleachers for use during the upcoming Gasparilla parades along Bayshore Boulevard at Inman Avenue in Tampa on Jan. 12, 2026. The city has been preparing seating areas along the parade route for the Children's Gasparilla Parade on Jan. 24 and Gasparilla Pirate Fest on Jan. 31.

Gasparilla Air Invasion



Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

What: Look up at the sky to see civilian aerobatic teams, vintage military aircraft and the Chuters Parachute Demonstration Team performing their largest airshow yet. Learn more here.

Gasparilla Preschooler's Stroll



Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Along Bayshore Boulevard

What: Children 5 and under wearing their best pirate attire strut their stuff in specially decorated wagons, t-rikes and strollers. It's presented by Primrose Schools. You'd have to preregister for it.

Children's Gasparilla Parade



Time: 4 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Where: Begins at Bay to Bay and Bayshore Boulevard

What: Pirates, floats, marching bands and more head north along Bayshore Boulevard before ending at Edison Avenue. It's considered the largest children's event in the country. The event is free, but here's how to get reserved seating.

Courtesy / Gasparilla Map of route for the 2026 Children's Gasparilla Parade.

Nightime Gasparilla Air Invasion



Time: 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: They land at DeSoto and Bayshore Boulevard. This is one block north of Howard and Bayshore.

What: Performances include a precision parachute jump from The Chuters Parachute Demonstration Team and Ghostwriter Airshows' signature fireworks flight, according to the website.

"Piratechnic Finale"



Time: 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

What: The Krewe recreates the imaginary battle between the pirates of YMKG and Tampa to set the scene for the Gasparilla Pirate Fest the next weekend.

Parking

Complimentary trolley service is available. It picks up at Platt and Bayshore Boulevard — near Publix — and drops off at Bay to Bay and Bayshore Boulevard. It'll loop continuously throughout the day and after the parade. The hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

You could also park at various garages and lots in downtown, but these have a special-event parking rate you pay upon entry. Area organizations and companies also tend to offer parking on their properties. You'll want to check with the businesses to buy a parking pass for their private lots in advance.

Also, parking in neighborhoods bordering the parade route is not allowed. If you park around there, you do so at your own risk and could get towed. Tampa's interactive map allows residents to input their home addresses and access parking restrictions in their respective neighborhoods here.

For any more questions, head to Gasparilla's FAQ page.

Courtesy / Gasparilla Map of trolley route and parade for the 2026 Children's Gasparilla.

Gasparilla Pirate Fest

When: Saturday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Events:

Gasparilla Invasion Brunch



Time: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Tampa Convention Center

What: Enjoy a meal and cocktails while witnessing the invasion. Seating is limited and costs $180. Here's how to purchase your tickets in advance.

Gasparilla Invasion



Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Tampa Convention Center

What: Jose Gasparilla sails into the basin with hundreds of vessels and pirates of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla. The ship docks at 1 p.m., where the captain meets Mayor Jane Castor to make his final demand for the key to the city.

Gasparilla Parade of Pirates



Time: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Down Bayshore Boulevard in a 4.5-mile walk along Hillsborough Bay through downtown Tampa.

What: Victory parade. It's free to attend, but you can reserve your seats in advance for a prime spot.

Courtesy / Gasparilla Map of the parade route for Gasparilla in 2026.

Gasparilla Pirate Fest Stage Performances



Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Curtis Hixon Park at Ashley Drive and Twiggs Street and MacDill Park at Ashley Drive and Whiting Street.

What: Live entertainment before and after the parade. Here's the lineup.

Parking

You can park at various garages and lots throughout downtown, but there will be a special event parking rate you'll have to pay upon entry. Area organizations and companies also tend to offer parking on their properties. You'll want to check with the businesses to buy a parking pass for their private lots in advance.

Also, parking in neighborhoods bordering the parade route is not allowed. If you park around there, you do so at your own risk and could get towed. Tampa's interactive map allows residents to input their home addresses and access parking restrictions in their respective neighborhoods here.

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) will also provide free shuttle and TECO Streetcar Service to the parade. Routes vary by time. See the map below for more.

For any more questions, head to Gasparilla's FAQ page.

Courtesy / Gasparilla Map of shuttle and streetcar service for Gasparilla 2026.

Pirate playlist

To get you in the swashbuckling spirit, check out this playlist we put together last year with a sampling of all the best ballads for pirates and buccaneers.