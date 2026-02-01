© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Scenes from a very chilly 2026 Gasparilla invasion and parade

WUSF | By Meleah Lyden
Published February 1, 2026 at 6:10 AM EST
Pirates on a ship with colorful flags waving.
Meleah Lyden
/
WUSF
Pirates invade Tampa for Gasparilla celebrations on Jan. 31, 2026.

Gasparilla was filled with excitement and extra layers amid a windy, cold and rainy day. From the annual invasion to the parade, here are photos showcasing this year's spirit.

The wind blew as a large steel ship sailed its way into the heart of Tampa — filled to the brim with "pirates."

Cannons boomed and pistols fired as the fictional pirates made their entrance, decked out in colorful costumes with feathered hats and bandanas.

ALSO READ: A new exhibit explores how Gasparilla shaped Tampa's cultural identity

Mayor Jane Castor then gave her ceremonial key to the city to the pirates, smiling and taking photos as cheers echoed around.

"You're ready to give up this great city to these gnarly pirates?" Castor asked the crowd. "All right, if you all promise to tell them that this key to the city ... it doesn't open the city doors. It only opens the hearts of all Tampanians."

Welcome to Gasparilla — where rain or shine, you bet there's a large celebration happening.

Three pirates stand on boat
1 of 11  — Gasparilla invasion 7.jpg
Fictional pirates invaded Tampa for Gasparilla on Jan. 31, 2026, at the Tampa Convention Center.
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Pirates in colorful outfits
2 of 11  — Gasparilla invasion 3.jpg
Fictional pirates invaded Tampa for Gasparilla on Jan. 31, 2026.
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Pirate and blonde woman smile at camera
3 of 11  — Mayor Castor Gasparilla.jpg
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor at Gasparilla on Jan. 31, 2026.
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Pirates in colorful clothing stand on boat
4 of 11  — Gasparilla invasion 8 013126.jpg
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Man in pirate costume holds key next to blonde woman
5 of 11  — Castor gives key Gasparilla.jpg
Mayor Jane Castor gives the key to the city during Gasparilla on Jan. 31, 2026.
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Pirates stand on the Jose Gasparilla boat during the invasion on Jan. 31, 2026.
6 of 11  — Gasparilla invasion 2.jpg
Pirates stand on the Jose Gasparilla boat during the invasion on Jan. 31, 2026.
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Jose Gasparilla boat comes in toward the Tampa Convention Center on Jan. 31, 2026.
7 of 11  — Gasparilla boat.jpg
Jose Gasparilla boat comes in toward the Tampa Convention Center on Jan. 31, 2026.
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Flags on boat wave amid dark skies
8 of 11  — Gasparilla invasion 4.jpg
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
People with bandanas amid dark skies
9 of 11  — Gasparilla invasion 6.jpg
Cloudy skies were throughout Gasparilla in Tampa on Jan. 31, 2026.
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Gasparilla boat coming to the Tampa Convention Center during Gasparilla on Jan. 31, 2026.
10 of 11  — Gasparilla boat 2.JPG
Gasparilla boat coming to the Tampa Convention Center during Gasparilla on Jan. 31, 2026.
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Pirates on a ship with colorful flags waving.
11 of 11  — Gasparilla invasion 1.jpg
Pirates invade Tampa for Gasparilla celebrations on Jan. 31, 2026.
Meleah Lyden / WUSF

The former was the case this year as it marked one of the coldest Gasparillas in recent memory. The temperature was in the 50s, but the wind made it feel much chillier. The sun hid behind the clouds, and many people dressed in layers.

But it didn't deter most from laughing, cheering and enjoying Tampa's "Mardi Gras."

For example, Tammy Beene laughed with her group of friends ahead of the parade starting. The Tampa native has been coming to Gasparilla since 1976. And although she said a bright, sunny day is preferable, she was still going to attend the festivities.

"No, listen, as a true Floridian, I was watching the weather channel. But listen, rain or shine, this day goes on," Beene said.

Three men smile at camera wearing gold chains and sunglasses
1 of 7  — People celebrating Gasparilla 1.jpg
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Group of women and a man dressed up as pirates smile for camera
2 of 7  — Gasparilla parade 17 013126.jpg
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Woman hugs another woman smiling
3 of 7  — People celebrating Gasparilla 4 013126.jpg
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Man and woman smile at camera dressed up celebrating Gasparilla
4 of 7  — People celebrating Gasparilla 2.jpg
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Woman goes to hug another woman while smiling
5 of 7  — People celebrating Gasparilla 3 013126.jpg
People greet each other as they celebrate Gasparilla on Jan. 31, 2026.
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Two men throw beads
6 of 7  — Gasparilla parade 19 013126.jpg
People were seen throwing beads at Gasparilla on Jan. 31, 2026.
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Large crowd of people wearing hoodies and jackets
7 of 7  — Gasparilla parade 18 013126.JPG
Meleah Lyden / WUSF

Her favorite part of the day was seeing younger people experience Gasparilla for the first time.

"It's like watching a child go into Walt Disney World, and their eyes light up like what is this? So, it's been thrilling," Beene said.

Shelly and Jim Congdon of Bradenton have been coming to Gasparilla for at least five years. Shelly said the day was "extra special" because they did the VIP section — calling it "phenomenal." They also didn't let the weather deter them.

"So from arrg to burr, no," she said with a laugh.

"Extra layers," Jim added.

It was Armando Monroig's first time attending Gasparilla. He's from Southwest Florida and said it reminded him of Comic Con.

Armando Monroig dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow for Gasparilla on Jan. 31, 2026.
Meleah Lyden
/
WUSF
Armando Monroig dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow for Gasparilla on Jan. 31, 2026.

"It's been a lot of fun. You see a lot of people dressed up. They really get into it. It's really festive," Monroig said.

He said his "Captain Jack Sparrow" costume was pretty layered, so he knew he'd be OK with the weather.

"I put a leather jacket underneath, so I'm good, and actually makes it feel comfortable," he said.

Monroig thought that Gasparilla is an experience everyone should try at least once.

"This was on my bucket list. I've heard about it for years, and I never participated in it. I got the chance to do it this year. So if you haven't done it, you should try it," he said.

Later in the afternoon, the parade kicked off with law enforcement vehicles and motorbikes roaring their sirens.

Different companies and organizations, like the Tampa Bay Lightning, came down the parade route waving flags and throwing colorful beads. The marching band played music and people chattered and laughed as they tried to catch various objects thrown by people on the route.

And even when rain started to sprinkle down on the parade-goers and the wind kicked up, the celebration continued all down Bayshore Boulevard.

Because no matter the weather, what would Tampa be without its annual pirate invasion?

Man dressed up as a pirate snarls at camera
1 of 12  — Gasparilla parade 16 013126.jpg
Organizations, companies and more were in the Gasparilla parade on Jan. 31, 2026.
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Fruit on a parade float with woman holding colorful beads
2 of 12  — Gasparilla Parade 7 013126.jpg
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Man and woman dressed up carring beads
3 of 12  — Gasparilla parade 1 013126.jpg
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Marching band at Gasparilla parade
4 of 12  — Gasparilla Parade 9 013126.JPG
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Man waves flag down parade
5 of 12  — Gasparilla parade 13 013126.JPG
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Young cheerleaders in blue go down a parade route
6 of 12  — Gasparilla Parade 8 013126.JPG
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Man holds flag next to woman as they walk down a parade route
7 of 12  — Gasparilla Parade 10 013126.JPG
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
The Tampa Bay Lightning float during the Gasparilla parade on Jan. 31, 2026.
8 of 12  — Gasparilla parade 11 013126.jpg
The Tampa Bay Lightning float during the Gasparilla parade on Jan. 31, 2026.
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Woman waves at camera as others are on a decorated float behind her
9 of 12  — Gasparilla Parade 6 013126.jpg
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Two boys hold a Mayor Jane Castor sign during Gasparilla parade
10 of 12  — Gasparilla parade 5 013126.JPG
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
Two brown and white horses
11 of 12  — Gasparilla parade 2 013126.jpg
Meleah Lyden / WUSF
People gather on a float dressed up
12 of 12  — Gasparilla parade 15 013126.JPG
Meleah Lyden / WUSF

Arts / Culture GasparillaTampa
Meleah Lyden
I was always that kid who asked the question, "Why?"
