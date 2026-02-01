Scenes from a very chilly 2026 Gasparilla invasion and parade

The wind blew as a large steel ship sailed its way into the heart of Tampa — filled to the brim with "pirates."

Cannons boomed and pistols fired as the fictional pirates made their entrance, decked out in colorful costumes with feathered hats and bandanas.

Mayor Jane Castor then gave her ceremonial key to the city to the pirates, smiling and taking photos as cheers echoed around.

"You're ready to give up this great city to these gnarly pirates?" Castor asked the crowd. "All right, if you all promise to tell them that this key to the city ... it doesn't open the city doors. It only opens the hearts of all Tampanians."

Welcome to Gasparilla — where rain or shine, you bet there's a large celebration happening.

1 of 11 — Gasparilla invasion 7.jpg Fictional pirates invaded Tampa for Gasparilla on Jan. 31, 2026, at the Tampa Convention Center. Meleah Lyden / WUSF 2 of 11 — Gasparilla invasion 3.jpg Fictional pirates invaded Tampa for Gasparilla on Jan. 31, 2026. Meleah Lyden / WUSF 3 of 11 — Mayor Castor Gasparilla.jpg Tampa Mayor Jane Castor at Gasparilla on Jan. 31, 2026. Meleah Lyden / WUSF 4 of 11 — Gasparilla invasion 8 013126.jpg Meleah Lyden / WUSF 5 of 11 — Castor gives key Gasparilla.jpg Mayor Jane Castor gives the key to the city during Gasparilla on Jan. 31, 2026. Meleah Lyden / WUSF 6 of 11 — Gasparilla invasion 2.jpg Pirates stand on the Jose Gasparilla boat during the invasion on Jan. 31, 2026. Meleah Lyden / WUSF 7 of 11 — Gasparilla boat.jpg Jose Gasparilla boat comes in toward the Tampa Convention Center on Jan. 31, 2026. Meleah Lyden / WUSF 8 of 11 — Gasparilla invasion 4.jpg Meleah Lyden / WUSF 9 of 11 — Gasparilla invasion 6.jpg Cloudy skies were throughout Gasparilla in Tampa on Jan. 31, 2026. Meleah Lyden / WUSF 10 of 11 — Gasparilla boat 2.JPG Gasparilla boat coming to the Tampa Convention Center during Gasparilla on Jan. 31, 2026. Meleah Lyden / WUSF 11 of 11 — Gasparilla invasion 1.jpg Pirates invade Tampa for Gasparilla celebrations on Jan. 31, 2026. Meleah Lyden / WUSF

The former was the case this year as it marked one of the coldest Gasparillas in recent memory. The temperature was in the 50s, but the wind made it feel much chillier. The sun hid behind the clouds, and many people dressed in layers.

But it didn't deter most from laughing, cheering and enjoying Tampa's "Mardi Gras."

For example, Tammy Beene laughed with her group of friends ahead of the parade starting. The Tampa native has been coming to Gasparilla since 1976. And although she said a bright, sunny day is preferable, she was still going to attend the festivities.

"No, listen, as a true Floridian, I was watching the weather channel. But listen, rain or shine, this day goes on," Beene said.

1 of 7 — People celebrating Gasparilla 1.jpg Meleah Lyden / WUSF 2 of 7 — Gasparilla parade 17 013126.jpg Meleah Lyden / WUSF 3 of 7 — People celebrating Gasparilla 4 013126.jpg Meleah Lyden / WUSF 4 of 7 — People celebrating Gasparilla 2.jpg Meleah Lyden / WUSF 5 of 7 — People celebrating Gasparilla 3 013126.jpg People greet each other as they celebrate Gasparilla on Jan. 31, 2026. Meleah Lyden / WUSF 6 of 7 — Gasparilla parade 19 013126.jpg People were seen throwing beads at Gasparilla on Jan. 31, 2026. Meleah Lyden / WUSF 7 of 7 — Gasparilla parade 18 013126.JPG Meleah Lyden / WUSF

Her favorite part of the day was seeing younger people experience Gasparilla for the first time.

"It's like watching a child go into Walt Disney World, and their eyes light up like what is this? So, it's been thrilling," Beene said.

Shelly and Jim Congdon of Bradenton have been coming to Gasparilla for at least five years. Shelly said the day was "extra special" because they did the VIP section — calling it "phenomenal." They also didn't let the weather deter them.

"So from arrg to burr, no," she said with a laugh.

"Extra layers," Jim added.

It was Armando Monroig's first time attending Gasparilla. He's from Southwest Florida and said it reminded him of Comic Con.

Meleah Lyden / WUSF Armando Monroig dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow for Gasparilla on Jan. 31, 2026.

"It's been a lot of fun. You see a lot of people dressed up. They really get into it. It's really festive," Monroig said.

He said his "Captain Jack Sparrow" costume was pretty layered, so he knew he'd be OK with the weather.

"I put a leather jacket underneath, so I'm good, and actually makes it feel comfortable," he said.

Monroig thought that Gasparilla is an experience everyone should try at least once.

"This was on my bucket list. I've heard about it for years, and I never participated in it. I got the chance to do it this year. So if you haven't done it, you should try it," he said.

Later in the afternoon, the parade kicked off with law enforcement vehicles and motorbikes roaring their sirens.

Different companies and organizations, like the Tampa Bay Lightning, came down the parade route waving flags and throwing colorful beads. The marching band played music and people chattered and laughed as they tried to catch various objects thrown by people on the route.

And even when rain started to sprinkle down on the parade-goers and the wind kicked up, the celebration continued all down Bayshore Boulevard.

Because no matter the weather, what would Tampa be without its annual pirate invasion?