'The Cake' bakes up a clash of cultures at the Venice Theatre

"The Cake," which is inspired by real-life headlines and a case that made its way to the Supreme Court, centers around a Christian baker in North Carolina who faces a conflict of faith when the daughter of her late best friend asks her to create a wedding cake for her and her lesbian partner.

Celia Couture, the show's director, said even though the play speaks to the divided world we live in, the show is actually not about politics.

"The play itself isn't interested in a policy," she said. "It's really interested in people. So the characters aren't debating laws, they're navigating a relationship they value, and that's why the audiences tend to lean in."

The show was written in 2017 by playwright and screenwriter Bekah Brunstetter, who also wrote the popular NBC television show, "This is Us."

Renee McVety Playwright Bekah Brunstetter says she was inspired by her own childhood in the South, and hopes that the production will encourage people to listen to one another.

The play grapples with many issues — including the complexity of changing long-held beliefs.

Couture said the play humanizes both sides of the political and religious divide.

"When people really listen, and they get into the shoes of other people and feel what they're feeling, they can come to an understanding about what's important to each of them," she said.

The majority of the play takes place in Della's bakery in North Carolina, where she makes cakes for special occasions and is preparing to be on The Big American Bakeoff.

When Jen, her best friend's daughter, and her fiancée, Macy, visit from New York City, she seeks to reconnect with her hometown after her mother's death.

When she asks Della to make her wedding cake, Della is conflicted. She's from a belief system that tells her same sex marriage is wrong, so she tells Jen she's too busy. Jen is disappointed but accepts this, but Macy is upset to see Jen rejected by someone she loves.

But it's not an easy decision for Della, and ultimately her love for Jen causes her to reconsider.

"Every character believes that they're acting with integrity," Couture said. "And the audience isn't asked to pick a winner or loser. They're asked to understand the cost for each of the people in this play. So, most people leave the show talking about empathy."

The Cake is running at the Venice Theatre through March 8. A talkback with the cast and director will happen after the show on Sunday, March 1, at 4 p.m.