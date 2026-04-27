Director Bonnie Agan says goodbye to Studio@620's Radio Theatre Project

The Studio@620 in downtown St. Petersburg has been entertaining audiences with radio theater plays for more than a dozen years. And for the past 10, Actor Bonnie Agan has been directing.

But she said it's time to move on and the April 27 show will be her last one to lead.

She's turning the helm over to Studio@620 Artist-in-Residence Dylan Barlowe.

dylanbarlowe.com Actor Dylan Barlowe

"And he's been in some of our shows. I just did a stage play with him, and he's just this terrific young man, and I'm so happy to hand it over to him. Good hands," she said.

Some of the radio plays they've done have been written by cast members, Agan said.

"James Rayfield, he's been with us, pretty much from the start," Again said. "And he taught for many, many years at Blake High School, and he has directed local theater. And he also has been writing forever, and he's written some very fun pieces for us."

Agan said especially since the COVID pandemic, she's tried to pick plays that are light.

On April 27, the cast will mix it up with an old favorite, "Cracking Tough Nuts."

"Then there's a clever take on the origin story, a little tribute to Pride coming up: "Adam and Steve." And then one of our actors has started writing, and she has very clever character work," Agan said.

That play, "Teamwork makes the Dream Work" was written by Yvonne Misiak.

And what would a radio play be without sound effects? Those are provided by Foley Artist, Matt Cowley.

Courtesy of Matt Cowley Foley Artist Matt Cowley

Agan says the audience gets drawn in by the story and by the sound effects Cowley generates.

"People come and they love to watch Matt. I mean, that's a form of entertainment to them. And we also have Carol Downing who does signing," Agan said.

Agan wanted to give a shout out to The Palladium at St. Pete College director Paul Wilborn. He won't be performing on Monday because of an injury. But he's been singing and playing piano to keep things going between the radio plays.

"He's a multitalented guy— writes novels, but he's just been such a fun part of radio theater, so we're going to have to literally wing it without him this month, and I just want to wish him all the best," Agansaid.

Studio@620 Poster for "Radio Theatre Project"

You can get more details about The Studio@620's "Radio Theatre Project" show on April 27th, at 7 p.m. at their website.

