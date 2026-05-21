Tampa Bay area events this weekend: Tampa Bay Barbecue Festival and Greek Festival

If you're searching for something to do this long weekend, WUSF has your back.

From a Greek festival to barbecue and an 80s music concert, here are eight things to do across Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Bay Barbecue Festival is bringing together pitmasters of the Tampa Bay Community this Saturday and Sunday at Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg. Guests can sample a variety of slow-cooked specialties, from ribs and brisket to pulled pork and signature sauces, while enjoying live music and family-friendly activities throughout the day. The festival highlights regional barbecue styles.

It's on Sunday from noon until 10 p.m. at 105 N Bayshore Dr., Safety Harbor. There will be live Greek music, food like gyros, roasted lamb on spit, and entertainment. You can get in for free.

It's on Saturday at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa. There will be food, culture and live entertainment. Also note that from 2-4 p.m., crawfish will be available until supplies last. Organizers are also offering crowd favorites like complimentary rum punch and more.

It's at Water Works Park Amphitheater on Saturday. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. There will be music, food trucks and more. It's free to attend, but you should reserve your spots.

It's at The Toasted Monkey in St. Pete Beach on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. It'll be an evening of hits from Van Halen, Guns N' Roses, KISS, AC/DC and more. It's a free event.

1D is coming to the Orpheum in Tampa on Friday at 8 p.m. Attendees can expect the hits and hits from other top boy bands. Come dance and sing along for a perfect night, relive the group’s biggest moments together.

The annual parade in downtown Sarasota begins Monday at 10 a.m. at Main Street and Orange Avenue. It is followed by a ceremony to honor America's fallen heroes at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park.

The American Legion USS Tampa Post 5 will host its 104th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday at 3810 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa. The community is invited to participate in flag placement starting at 9:30 a.m., but the observance is at 11 a.m. There will also be guest speakers.

