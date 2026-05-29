Tampa Bay area events this weekend: Laser light music show, Sneaker Kulture and Badge Bowl

If you're searching for something to do this long weekend, WUSF has your back.

From an event for Michael Jackson fans to sneakerheads, here are nine things to do across Tampa Bay.

The Museum of Science & Innovation (MOSI) is holding laser light music shows featuring Taylor Swift and Michael Jackson on Friday. T-Swift will begin at 6:30 p.m., and MJ will start at 8:15 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for members and $13 for non-members. It's held at the Holloway Digital Dome Theatre.

Address: 4801 E. Fowler Avenue, Tampa

The famous romance story will be showing through May 31 at the Straz Center in Tampa. The story talks about love, memories, and the passage of time, following a narrative that has already touched many people through the book and the movie. Tickets start at $62.20.

Address: 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa

This is on Friday from 5-10 p.m. in the Grand Central District. There will be a mix of local vendors, food and drinks, live entertainment and performances. It is free to attend, but donations are encouraged to support St Pete Pride's year-round programming.

Address: 2424 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

This is a large sneaker convention bringing together collectors, resellers and fans. It's on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tampa's Armature Works. Attendees can browse rare and limited-edition sneakers, vintage apparel and more while enjoying live DJs, food vendors, and community meetups.

Address: 1910 North Ola Avenue Tampa

This is a fan convention celebrating all things Pokémon, featuring trading card vendors, collectibles, anime merchandise and cosplay. It's on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lakeland's RP Funding Center. Admission is $20 but kids under 11 can attend for free.

Address: Sikes West Hall, 700 W. Lime St., Lakeland

The event takes place on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Armature Works. It’s a free family event where kids set up their own booths and sell products they created themselves. The event also includes bounce houses, face painting, and local food trucks on the lawn.

Address: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

Tampa Fire Rescue will play the Tampa Police Department on Saturday in a flag football game benefitting the 1Voice Foundation. This is a nonprofit supporting children in the Bay area diagnosed with cancer. All proceeds will go to the foundation and 1Voice Academy, which is a school for children with cancer.

This is a family-friendly event. Both departments will have equipment and apparatus on display, along with K-9 units and more.

Gates open at 4 p.m. for games, food and festivities. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 and children 5 and under are free. It's held at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Advent Health Training Center.

Address: 1 Buccaneer Place, Tampa

It's a chance to learn what roller derby is about up close. It's free and on a smaller, bite-sized track. It'll be on Saturday from 8-10 p.m. at Magnanimous Brewing Seminole Heights.

Address: 6809 N Nebraska Avenue, Tampa

The free event is on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Viceroy Residences of Clearwater Beach. There will be a classic car show, make your own flower bouquet, raffle prizes and more. The event is open to classic cars and trucks, antique cars, customs and rods. It's also open to modern muscle cars and newer special or limited edition models.

Address: 805 S Gulfview Blvd, Clearwater Beach