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The Bay Blend manatee needs a name! What should it be?

WUSF | By Sky Lebron
Published June 2, 2026 at 4:50 AM EDT
Text on a green background says Celebrate the Bay Blend's First Birthday with a manatee drawing at the bottom right. It's wearing a birthday cap, headphones, white paper coffee mug and blank nametag

As the Bay Blend podcast turns 1, we realized we never gave our beloved mascot a name. You can help us do just that.

This month, WUSF is celebrating the first birthday of the Bay Blend podcast! That's a year of news, culture, and events, along with some of Sky's worst jokes, all packaged for you each weekday morning.

But we realized that the mascot on our logo - that cute little manatee holding a coffee cup - has no name!

Subscribe to The Bay Blend

Help us change that! Submit a name you think fits it best this little critter at WUSF dot org. Maybe it looks like a Geraldine, or a River, or a Tatum Parker Emerson the Third. That one's kind of stiff but it doesn't matter, because we're taking all suggestions.

You only have a week to submit a name you like.

So do it now and help us shape the Bay Blend for years to come!
Arts / Culture
Sky Lebron
I’m a host for WUSF, primarily for our daily, five-minute podcast The Bay Blend. It’s a fun time, giving you the news, culture and events going on the in the Tampa Bay area while telling a couple jokes on the way (the jokes land like 50% of the time). I’m also the back-up host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I’m pretty much the Kyle Trask of WUSF, except I’ve actually been used in the last few years.
See stories by Sky Lebron
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