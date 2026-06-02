The Bay Blend manatee needs a name! What should it be?

This month, WUSF is celebrating the first birthday of the Bay Blend podcast! That's a year of news, culture, and events, along with some of Sky's worst jokes, all packaged for you each weekday morning.

But we realized that the mascot on our logo - that cute little manatee holding a coffee cup - has no name!

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Help us change that! Submit a name you think fits it best this little critter at WUSF dot org. Maybe it looks like a Geraldine, or a River, or a Tatum Parker Emerson the Third. That one's kind of stiff but it doesn't matter, because we're taking all suggestions.

You only have a week to submit a name you like.

So do it now and help us shape the Bay Blend for years to come!