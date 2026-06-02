2027 premium seats are on sale for USF's new on-campus football stadium

South Florida has opened ticket sales for premium seating for the 2027 football season at its new 35,000-seat on-campus stadium, Athletics CEO Rob Higgins announced Monday.

A new stadium website has gone live to facilitate those purchases. The website also features animated renderings of stadium areas and a timelapse video of construction.

Higgins, in a post on X, added that general seating for the inaugural season will go on sale this fall, with season tickets prices as low as $25 per game.

“We want to make sure every loyal @USFFootball fan has options to attend our home games in the new stadium,” Higgins wrote.

All 28 luxury suites are sold out but other premium areas are still available, he said.

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“The demand around the stadium’s premium offerings has been incredible without even officially being on public sale yet,” Higgins wrote.

In addition to the luxury suites, there are 22 living room boxes, 17 loge boxes and about 2,200 club seats.

Living room boxes offer lounge seating on the sidelines and in the end zone, with personal video screens. The semi-private loge boxes include generous counter space and personal video screens.

There are three areas of club seating:



Ninety-Seven Club, which includes sideline 50-yard line “all-inclusive seats with access to an exclusive hidden speakeasy in the stadium,” Higgins said.

Sideline Club, which has sideline views and access to the Sideline Club Lounge.

Field Club offers end zone seating and access to the Field Club Lounge.

All premium seats include food, beer and wine, plus access to premium lounges.

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The $407 million facility is under construction on the east side of the Tampa campus, with the first game scheduled Sept. 5, 2027, when USF plays Louisville. USF will also host Florida A&M on Sept. 18. The remaining slate will feature American Conference opponents.

The Bulls, led by new head coach Brian Hartline, open their final season at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 5 against Florida International. Click here for the entire schedule. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster.