'Songbirds of the Seventies' celebrates the female singer-songwriters who defined the decade

"Songbirds of the Seventies" is Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota's latest summer sidekick. Executive Director Rebecca Hopkins explains the terminology.

"They are people from around the country who develop shows that we bring in," Hopkins said. "It inspires us seeing what other people are doing, but also our audience, it introduces them to different things in different ways."

The creative force behind "Songbirds of the Seventies" is Nancy Allen. Her previous Florida Studio Theatre hits were "Rhinestone Cowgirls" in 2024 and "Divas Three" in 2023.

"Both 'Divas Three' and 'Rhinestone Cowgirls' were big hits," Hopkins noted. "Audiences really liked it, so I suspect they will like this."

Featuring hits from Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon, Helen Reddy, Linda Ronstadt and Stevie Nicks, "Songbirds of the Seventies" celebrates a musical era in which authenticity mattered more than spectacle.

"These women were sharing experiences that audiences recognized in their own lives," said Allen. "That's why this music has lasted for generations."

The show runs through Sept. 6 in the Court Cabaret.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Songbirds of the Seventies' runs through Sept. 6 in the Court Cabaret.

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"Songbirds of the Seventies: From Woodstock to Soft Rock" is a tribute to the women who wrote their own rules – and songs. This uplifting cabaret captures the spirit of the trailblazing women who changed the sound of popular music as singer-songwriters. It spans everything from Woodstock-era folk to chart-topping soft rock.

Producer Nancy Allen has more than two decades of experience in the theatre industry. She brings her signature blend of storytelling, nostalgia, and musical celebration to this tribute honoring some of the most influential artists of the 20th century.

"The melodies are beautiful, but it's the honesty behind them that continues to resonate," Allen observed. "It's something that's hard to find in today's world."

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Songbird Madalyn McHugh

The dynamic cast includes FST favorite Madalyn McHugh. She appeared in "Three Pianos" last winter. A singer-songwriter herself, McHugh co-created the pop band McHugh Girl, whose original music is available on streaming platforms.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Songbird Samantha Duval

Also returning to FST is Samantha Duval, who previously appeared as Audrey in "Little Shop of Horrors," as well as in "Divas Three" and "Rhinestone Cowgirls."

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Songbird Victoria Boland

Completing the trio is Victoria Boland. She's making her FST debut. An award-winning vocalist, Boland has performed on major stages around the world and has performed for Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II.

The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (line producer), Kate Landry (lighting design), Nicholas Christensen (sound design), and Leigh Womack (sound and lightboard operator).

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Songbirds of the Seventies' is part of FST's three-show Summer Cabaret series.

"Songbirds of the Seventies" is part of FST's three-show Summer Cabaret subscription package that also includes "Leaving on a Jet Plane: A Folk Journey," a rich and resonant exploration of the folk movement, and "Legacy: Motown & More!" a dynamic tribute spanning the greatest classics from the 1960s through today.

For tickets, visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org or telephone 941-366-9000.

Support for WGCU's arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

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