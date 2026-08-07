How this St. Petersburg music venue is filling the gap as others close

The recent closure of The Palladium in downtown St. Petersburg has left many local musicians searching for new places to perform.

But one venue is stepping up to help fill that void.

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Green Light Cinema, the independent movie theater that recently transitioned into a nonprofit organization, has emerged as a growing home for the city’s arts community.

Six months ago, owner Michael Hazlett opened the Green Light Kitchen and Lounge as part of a broader effort to transform the venue into a gathering place for artists, filmmakers, performers and musicians.

Especially jazz musicians.

Warren Buchholz / WUSF Owner Michael Hazlett said Green Light hopes to collaborate with The Palladium during the renovation period by providing space for jazz programming. He also expressed optimism that the partnership could continue after The Palladium reopens.

“The level of talent in this town is remarkable,” Hazlett said as he described St. Petersburg’s music scene as “incredible.”

He added that working with local artists has been one of the most rewarding parts of operating the venue.

“There’s not a lot of places for these guys to play,” Hazlett said, referencing the closure of the Side Door at The Palladium. The venue is expected to remain closed until fall 2027 while The Palladium undergoes renovations.

“I think that we’re able to fill that void," Hazlett continued.

Hazlett said Green Light hopes to collaborate with The Palladium during the renovation period by providing space for jazz programming. He also expressed optimism that the partnership could continue after The Palladium reopens.

The lounge, which seats between 80 and 100 guests, has quickly become a regular destination for live jazz performances. Featured artists include trumpeter James Suggs, saxophonist Jeremy Carter and vocalist Bryan Hughes. Every Sunday, the venue hosts a jazz jam session led by vocalist Sasha Tuck.

All performances and jam sessions are free to attend, though guests can reserve tables in advance for $25.

“What I’m really trying to do is be the space downtown that’s reasonable,” Hazlett said. “You can come and get a drink or a bite and go see a movie.”

In addition to live entertainment, the lounge offers a selection of beer and wine as well as a menu of casual fare, including empanadas and sandwiches.

Green Light hosts a variety of community-centered events including film screenings, acting classes, comedy shows, improv performances and theater-related programming.

As downtown St. Petersburg’s arts scene adjusts to the temporary loss of one of its most prominent stages, Green Light Cinema is positioning itself as a welcoming venue for performers and audiences alike.

More information about Green Light Cinema and Green Light Kitchen and Lounge is available here.