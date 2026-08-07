Florida Department of Transportation reminds drivers: 'Always stop on red'

The Florida Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that a red light isn't a suggestion.

Staff from the agency's Polk County office stood guard at the bustling intersection of U.S. 98 and State Road 60 to mark National Stop On Red Week.

They held safety signs and wore neon traffic vests — with the exception of one staffer who was dressed as "the chicken who crossed the road."

Janice Martinez, FDOT District One's law enforcement liaison, said such campaigns are essential in a state with no shortage of deadly car crashes.

ALSO READ: Report: Tampa Bay area among the most dangerous for pedestrians in the U.S.

"Our ultimate goal is high visibility and to save lives," Martinez said. "We have to get somebody's attention somehow."

Martinez added the penalty for running a red light varies from county to county. Fines start at $158 in Polk, and if that fee isn't paid or an officer stops you directly, that can add three points to your driver's license.

Phoebe Martel / WUSF FDOT staff and local law enforcement discourage red-light-running in Bartow, Polk County, on a scorching August afternoon.

Keith Robbins, the Polk County district administrator, said drivers who don't stop on red believe the rules don't apply to them — or they cruise through a yellow, mistakenly thinking they'll make it in time.

"It's disregard for traffic safety — we see it everyday, and we all need to be more aware on the roadways," Robbins said. "We've heard the term, 'drive defensively.' That's not just defensive of your own vehicle, but of others as well."

A 2019 study ranked Florida third nationwide for fatalities from red light running, and in 2024, nearly 100 Floridians lost their lives in related accidents.

Local highway safety advocates and law enforcement from Bartow, Winter Haven and Lakeland were also on hand.

ALSO READ: 'Target Zero' campaign aims to end major car crashes in the Tampa Bay area

At one point, a Community Traffic Safety Team (CTST) volunteer reminded a driver passing by that, even when turning on red, you must come to a full stop before inching out.

CTSTs are local associations of industry representatives, private citizens and agency staff who work to reduce fatalities, discourage impaired driving and promote correct child seatbelt and car seat use. Polk County was an early pioneer for this community-based model.

The Federal Highway Administration created National Stop On Red Week in 1995. This year's slogan is "Stop today. Protect tomorrow," reminding drivers simple patience can save lives.

Other Florida Department of Transportation initiatives include "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" during holiday season and a March focus on bicycle safety.