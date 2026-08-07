Weekend events across Tampa Bay: St. Pete Foodie Fest, Lego showcase and more

Looking for something to do this weekend? WUSF has your back.

From a foodie festival to a pair of legendary rock outfits from the 1970s, here are a few events you can check out across the greater Tampa Bay region.

Mumford & Sons' "Prizefighter Tour" plays Friday at 7:30 in downtown Tampa. The band hasn't played a full arena tour through area in some time, so this one's been on a lot of people's radar since it was announced. Indie-folk, alt-country group Medium Build opens. Being indoors means you skip the usual amphitheater heat and rain risk that comes with outdoor shows this time of year. Tickets were starting around $54; 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.

It's a night of '70s retro rock as Deep Purple brings "Smoke on the Water" to The BayCare Sound on Saturday. Roger Glover, Ian Paice and Ian Gillian are still touring from the band's early years. Kansas ("Dust in the Wind") opens. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with music at 6. Tickets start at $56.50, with general admission on the lawn; Coachman Park, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.

The Florida State Fairgrounds' Expo Hall turns into a giant Lego showcase on Saturday and Sunday. Expect to see massive displays alongside vendor tables and interactive build zones for kids, plus talks from Lego master builders. Various tickets prices; 4800 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.

With the Rays on the West Coast, foodies take over the Trop on Saturday and Sunday. There will be food trucks, dessert vendors and local makers for a full evening of eating and shopping. Expect everything from bold savory dishes to baked goods, sugary treats and handmade finds. The feedings begin both days at 4 p.m.; First Avenue South at 16th Street, St. Petersburg.

Grab your crew, hit the dance floor, and get ready for a noche de perreo you won't forget late Friday at The Ritz. DJs will spin classics that transport partiers back to the early days of the genre, with the heavy dembow kicking off at 10. It's general admission and standing room only; 1503 E. Seventh Ave. in Ybor City.

The Florida Penguin Back to School Bash takes over The Mall at University Town Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with live entertainment, kids’ activities, performances, vendors and community resources for the new school year. Families can join an interactive scavenger hunt to collect school supplies, and the first 250 preregistered children are guaranteed a free backpack.

