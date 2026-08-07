Nearly 300 pythons are removed during the annual challenge

Nearly 300 Burmese pythons were removed from the Florida Everglades during the annual Florida Python Challenge.

"Removing Burmese pythons from this ecosystem is critical to the survival of the native species that call this area home," Ron Bergeron, a South Florida Water Management District board member, said. "We'll keep doing everything we can to protect this important ecosystem."

The 10-day event, which ended July 19, attracted 907 hunters from 30 states, Canada, and Vietnam.

Tom Rahill won the $10,000 first prize for capturing 96 pythons. He pulled them all from Everglades National Park, which returned this year as one of the regions open to python hunters.

“Removing Burmese pythons from this ecosystem is critical to the survival of the native species that call this area home" - Ron Bergeron, South Florida Water Management District



Tom Bayles/WGCU /

Rahm Levinson captured the longest python at 16 feet, 5 inches, also in Everglades National Park, earning him $1,000.

The annual Python Challenge is held less to make a dent in the constrictors' population than to raise awareness about invasive species in South Florida.

Hunters removed more than 1,600 pythons through the challenges since 2017.

Competitors were allowed to hunt for pythons in Everglades National Park, Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area, Everglades and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area, Frog Pond Public Small Game Hunting Area, Holey Land Wildlife Management Area, Rocky Glades Public Small Game Hunting Area, Rotenberger Wildlife Management Area, and Southern Glades Wildlife and Environmental Area.

"Each python removed helps conserve the native wildlife that makes the Everglades so extraordinary," Nick Wiley, director of the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, said. "We are proud to support this important effort and congratulate this year's winners."

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

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