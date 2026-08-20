Tampa Bay area events this weekend: A 'Wicked' singalong, classic movies at the opera and more
From a sing-along movie screening of "Wicked" to a street celebration and more, here are a few things you can check out this weekend.
Looking for something to do this weekend? WUSF has your back.
From singing along to "Defying Gravity" to a fashion night and more, here are several events you can check out across the greater Tampa Bay region this weekend.
3rd Friday Street Celebration — Safety Harbor
Downtown Safety Harbor comes alive again for its monthly 3rd Friday celebration from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The community can come together along Main Street for an evening of local entertainment, businesses, and a lively small-town atmosphere.
Address: Main Street, Safety Harbor
STEM in the Park: Extreme Weather
Bonnet Springs Park takes the extreme weather changes of Florida and makes it a hands-on learning experience on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Family-friendly STEM activities focused on storms, wind, and weather science. It'll be at the Givewell Community Foundation Nature Center.
Address: 1501 Florida Ave., S, Lakeland
Threads of Vision Fashion Night
Come out to the Imagine Museum for the Threads of Vision Fashion Night on Saturday at 6 p.m. There will be fashion, entertainment, glass art exhibitions and museum admission is included. The runway experience will be by fashion designer Maya Mouis. General admission is $60.
Address: 1901 Central Avenue
Mega Night Market Asian Food & Music Festival
A waterfront weekend from Friday through Sunday of Asian food, music and cultural entertainment at Clearwater's Coachman Park. Bring your empty bellies for a night market with plenty to eat and explore. There will be glowing water lanterns, craft artists and more. It's free to attend.
Address: 300 Cleveland St., Clearwater
Classic Movies at the Opera House: The Greatest Show on Earth
Sarasota Opera House heads to the movies with a screening of the 1952 circus drama The Greatest Show on Earth on Friday at 7 p.m. The dramatic lives of trapeze artists, a clown, and an elephant trainer are filled with more drama than you would expect. Ticket prices are $12.
Address: 61 N Pineapple Ave., Sarasota
Tampa Theatre Summer Sing-Along: Wicked
Enjoy a sing-along screening of Wicked at the Sparkman Wharf on Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The first 100 guests will get a free LED fan and a free bag of popcorn. Tickets are not required, but seating is limited.
Address: 615 Channelside Dr., Tampa