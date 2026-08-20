Tampa Bay area events this weekend: A 'Wicked' singalong, classic movies at the opera and more

Looking for something to do this weekend? WUSF has your back.

From singing along to "Defying Gravity" to a fashion night and more, here are several events you can check out across the greater Tampa Bay region this weekend.

Downtown Safety Harbor comes alive again for its monthly 3rd Friday celebration from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The community can come together along Main Street for an evening of local entertainment, businesses, and a lively small-town atmosphere.

Address: Main Street, Safety Harbor

Bonnet Springs Park takes the extreme weather changes of Florida and makes it a hands-on learning experience on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Family-friendly STEM activities focused on storms, wind, and weather science. It'll be at the Givewell Community Foundation Nature Center.

Address: 1501 Florida Ave., S, Lakeland

Come out to the Imagine Museum for the Threads of Vision Fashion Night on Saturday at 6 p.m. There will be fashion, entertainment, glass art exhibitions and museum admission is included. The runway experience will be by fashion designer Maya Mouis. General admission is $60.

Address: 1901 Central Avenue

A waterfront weekend from Friday through Sunday of Asian food, music and cultural entertainment at Clearwater's Coachman Park. Bring your empty bellies for a night market with plenty to eat and explore. There will be glowing water lanterns, craft artists and more. It's free to attend.

Address: 300 Cleveland St., Clearwater

Sarasota Opera House heads to the movies with a screening of the 1952 circus drama The Greatest Show on Earth on Friday at 7 p.m. The dramatic lives of trapeze artists, a clown, and an elephant trainer are filled with more drama than you would expect. Ticket prices are $12.

Address: 61 N Pineapple Ave., Sarasota

Enjoy a sing-along screening of Wicked at the Sparkman Wharf on Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The first 100 guests will get a free LED fan and a free bag of popcorn. Tickets are not required, but seating is limited.

Address: 615 Channelside Dr., Tampa