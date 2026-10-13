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Studio Sessions
Local musicians perform short intimate sets in the WUSF Performance Studio. This series showcases a diverse range of sounds and styles from all eras and subgenres of jazz music.

Colombian pianist Julián Pernett Castilla finds his voice through composition and cultural roots

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published October 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
A man is sitting in a darkened room that has colorful blue lights in the background with a man lit brightly -- he is playing the piano
Warren Buchholz
/
WUSF
Julián Pernett Castilla performing in the WUSF Studio

The Colombian pianist, composer and educator discusses his artistic journey, the search for an authentic musical voice, and how reconnecting with his cultural heritage is shaping a new chapter in his work.

Pianist, composer and educator Julián Pernett Castilla is charting a deeply personal artistic path as he blends influences from jazz, progressive rock and Colombian folk traditions that’s created a musical voice uniquely his own.

For his solo session, Castilla presented three original compositions, including a piece inspired by the music of King Crimson and Cecil Taylor, a melodic work titled “Escapismo Sónico,” and “El Colombiano,” which he described as his first composition rooted directly in Colombian musical traditions.

Reflecting on the differences between Colombia and the United States, Castilla pointed to the infrastructure available to artists in America, noting that musicians often have greater access to performance venues, educational programs and media platforms. At the same time, he observed that audiences can sometimes be hesitant to embrace unfamiliar music. Castilla believes curiosity remains one of the most important ingredients in artistic growth, both for audiences and musicians.

As both a composer and performer, Castilla said he is currently focused on finding his authentic voice after recently completing a jazz degree. He described his latest works as part of an ongoing effort to reconnect with his Colombian roots while moving beyond established styles and traditions.

“You have to create your own path,” he said, emphasizing the importance of conviction and individuality in artistic expression.
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Arts / Culture JazzMusic
Warren Buchholz
I love sharing the joy of music with others, whether it's jazz, film soundtracks, or that one wonderfully weird fusion album you can't stop thinking about. Being part of such a creative community is a privilege, and I use my skills in video production, photography, design, and storytelling to help amplify the voices of artists and connect audiences with great music.
See stories by Warren Buchholz
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