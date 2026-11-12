It's a festival-filled weekend with a touch of Florida weirdness: Your Tampa Bay weekend plans

Good food, good art and a reason to get outside. This weekend's lineup has a little something for everyone. See what you can get into below.

St. Pete Run Fest is taking over the downtown waterfront for a weekend of races, local art and community fun. You can run a 5K, 10K or half marathon, or cheer from the sidelines. There's even a half-mile walk/run with your four-legged friends. Visitors can also enjoy live music, local vendors, mural painting, and art installations. The festivities begin Friday, followed by races Saturday and Sunday near The Dalí Museum.

Florida Fin Fest brings three days of live performances, ocean conservation and family-friendly activities to Spa Beach Park at the St. Pete Pier. The artist list has a full lineup, and you can explore an underwater virtual reality experience. The festival runs all weekend from noon–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a free Family Fun Day on Sunday from noon–9 p.m. Friday and Saturday require tickets, starting at $19.

Keep Florida weird has a whole new meaning at FloridaRAMA. It's celebrating five years with a festival. Explore an art fair and makers market, and see the debut of FloridaRAMA's new Mobile Mini Museum. The festival takes place Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, but children ages 10 and under can get in for free.

Tampa Bay Veg Fest is returning to Perry Harvey Sr. Park in downtown Tampa. Explore more than 100 vegan-friendly vendors and exhibitors. Watch cooking demonstrations, enjoy live music and a family-friendly atmosphere with activities for the kids. You can also learn about the benefits of veganism from speakers. The free festival takes place Saturday from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. at 1000 E. Harrison St.

