This weekend's lineup is a little all over the place — in the best way. From tattoo artists and stand-up comedy to country music and a celebration of sweet potatoes, there's plenty to get into around Tampa Bay.

Saturday Night Live alum, three-time Emmy nominee and "What's Left app" meme creator Leslie Jones is bringing her I'm Hot Tour to Tampa Theatre for one night only. She's known for her bold humor and personality that is larger-than-life. See her stand-up comedy inside Tampa's historic theatre this Friday at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $40–$70 before taxes and fees.

The Tampa Tattoo Arts Festival is taking over the Tampa Convention Center this weekend with tattoo artists from around the world. See competitions, live tattooing, and unexpected entertainment. Meet artists and personalities from Ink Master, or catch a performance. The festival runs all weekend. One-day admission is $25, while a 3-day pass is $50.

Dust off those cowboy boots! St. Pete Country Fest is bringing more than 50 country music artists to five stages at Vinoy Park for a three-day waterfront celebration. Catch performances from Koe Wetzel and Stephen Wilson Jr. on Friday, Riley Green and Tucker Wetmore on Saturday, and Bailey Zimmerman and Warren Zeiders on Sunday. Between sets, explore local vendors, grab a bite and enjoy the festival atmosphere along Tampa Bay. Gates open at 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Single-day and three-day tickets are available, with general admission and VIP options.

New Port Richey's annual Sweet Potato Roundup celebrates the fall harvest with local growers, seasonal treats and plenty of ways to enjoy this versatile vegetable. Sample sweet potato dishes, shop for locally grown produce and support the farmers and gardeners who help keep the community growing. The festival takes place Saturday from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. in the courtyard of the New Port Richey Public Library.

Get a taste of Korea without leaving Tampa. Art of Korea X is bringing Korean culture to Water Works Park in Tampa Heights. Think K-pop performances meet traditional Korean food and cultural activities. This year's celebration features a live performance from K-pop group EASTSHINE, along with DJ sets and dance play. The festival takes place on Saturday from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. General admission is free, with optional paid VIP.