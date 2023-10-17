© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disney attorneys want to question former administrator in lawsuit with DeSantis appointees

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published October 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT
A sign near the entrance of the Reedy Creek Improvement District administration building is seen Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista. Disney attorneys said in court papers Monday that they have subpoenaed John Classe, the former administrator of the district. It was renamed the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District earlier this year during a takeover by DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature.
John Raoux
/
AP
A sign near the entrance of the Reedy Creek Improvement District administration building is seen Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista. Disney’s government in Florida was the envy of any private business, giving it unprecedented powers in deciding what and how to build at Walt Disney World. Those days are numbered as a new bill released in early February 2023 puts the entertainment giant’s district firmly in the control of Florida’s governor and legislative leaders.

Disney attorneys want to question a previous administrator of the Walt Disney World governing district as part of its defense against a lawsuit brought by a board made up of appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Disney attorneys want to question a previous administrator of the governing district that provides municipal services to Walt Disney World as part of its defense against a state lawsuit brought by a board made up of appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Disney attorneys said in court papers Monday that they have subpoenaed John Classe, the former administrator of what was previously called the Reedy Creek Improvement District for 55 years until it was renamed the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District earlier this year during a takeover by DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature. The takeover of the district, which was previously controlled by Disney allies, came after the company publicly opposed a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.

Following the takeover, Classe was replaced by DeSantis ally, Glen Gilzean.

Classe was in charge of the district when the governing body signed agreements with Disney which shifted control over design and construction at Disney World to the company and prohibited the district from using the likeness of Disney characters or other intellectual property without Disney’s permission. The agreements were signed in February before the district takeover by the DeSantis appointees, who claim the contracts neutered their powers. The appointees are now suing Disney in state court in an attempt to void the deals.

Among the records the Disney attorneys are seeking from Classe are documents used to adopt the contracts, documents that support the district's authority to enter the contracts and information about how the agreements were publicized, according to the court documents filed Monday. One of the arguments the DeSantis appointees make about why the agreements should be voided is that they weren't properly publicized.

Disney has filed counterclaims in the state lawsuit which include asking the state court to declare the agreements valid and enforceable. Disney has sent a notice to DeSantis’ office demanding internal communications, including text messages and emails, and documents. DeSantis currently is running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Disney and DeSantis and his allies also are battling in federal court, where the company has sued DeSantis, claiming the governor violated its free speech rights by punishing it for expressing opposition to the law. DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District have asked a federal judge to throw out Disney’s First Amendment lawsuit, calling it meritless.

Tags
Courts / Law Disney WorldCentral Florida Tourism Oversight District
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now